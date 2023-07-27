Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In her July 24 column, “Captain Underpants v. Roblox: Here’s how to get kids reading again,” Alyssa Rosenberg spoke to experts who say finding the right book can unlock a child’s love of literature. For Scholastic school reading events president Sasha Quinton’s son, it was the “Captain Underpants” graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey.

Hundreds of readers wrote in to share the books that were breakthroughs for them or for their children. This is a sample of their memories, which have been edited for brevity, clarity and style.

Martha Heine, Orlando: It wasn’t a book, it was the Sunday funnies in the Cincinnati Enquirer. Sitting on the stairs looking at them after church with my grandparents, I realized I was reading them! It was like the sun breaking through the clouds. Weekly Reader book club clinched the deal with titles like “My Side of the Mountain” and “David and the Phoenix.” (You can tell this was in the 1950s, can’t you?)

JaneMarie: As a little girl, I read Archie comics, comics centered around cartoon characters (the Flintstones, Scooby-Doo, etc.) from Gold Key, Charlton, etc., Mad Magazine (and its alternates, Cracked and Crazy). When it came to more “serious” books, the novel I first fell in love with was “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith. Long story short, what I read was what I was interested in. If graphic novels are what’s going to create the next generation of readers, that’s what we need to do. Books shouldn’t be forced on kids, but a love of reading can and should be nurtured.

Siddika Angle, Berkeley, Calif.: Among the first books I loved as a small girl was the “The Five Little Peppers” series. They were very poor and then were taken up by a rich family. The children’s determination to keep to the values taught them by their mother, even in the hardest of times when she struggled to put food on the table, made the series very interesting to me.

SaraTaylor4: I read tons of “Superman” comics as a child, and my father was a school librarian! The book that me fall in love with reading was Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl.” That and Nancy Drew. When you read to your young children, you are cementing your connection. And that might be the most crucial thing you can do!

Judith Lowe, Yorktown, Ind.: The Nancy Drew series, which showed a girl having adventures of her own. And she had a car!

Sean McCorkle: After Dr. Seuss it was “Superman” comics, followed by repeatedly checking out Jules Verne novels, the N.C. Wyeth-illustrated versions. (The pictures were so interesting I was motivated to read to try to figure out what was going on in the story.)

Verónica G. León, Dallas: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott, “Mujercitas” in Spanish; I am originally from Monterrey, Mexico. After decades and many cherished books, I still have this same precious jewel. When I was 21, I moved — on my own — to the USA to pursue graduate school (MA, PhD) in Spanish language and literature. After 42 years of a wonderful teaching career, I just retired last year and my life is truly rich with invigorating reading.

Tennesseecatlady: There is nothing new about the belief that kids will read if allowed to read what they want. I’m 72. When I was in elementary school, some people wanted the “Dennis the Menace” books removed from the school library on the grounds that he was a bad influence. My mother was one of those who stood up and objected, and Dennis stayed.

Priscilla Marten, Proctorville, Ohio: You know, I don’t even remember the title, but I was about 8 or 9 and the book was about a family camping/living somewhere in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The family was having so much fun together and my personal family was going through a rough patch. I just longed to go to the Blue Ridge Mountains thinking that would solve our family’s problems. Well, that didn’t happen, but I did so love that book.

KenB1: I started with comic books and board games. In the Uncle Wiggily game, you draw a card and do as told. But there is also a short explanation that the forward motion is a reward for the bunny’s kindly acts. I was thrilled when I could read it on my own. I moved on to Horatio Alger stories. I am from Minnesota, and family vacations were usually spent at a cabin on a lake with lots of fishing. But once, someone gave me “Son of Tarzan” just before we headed to the lake and I stayed in the cabin reading until I finished. Not great literature but fun for a young boy.

When I was 10 or 11, I bought Graham Greene’s “The Third Man” from the same drugstore where I used to get my comic books. All that action in the sewers of Vienna. Confusing but interesting. When I was 13, I bought “One, Two, Three … Infinity” by physicist George Gamow. I devoured it. But I also bought a couple of Thorne Smith novels, “The Glorious Pool,” and “The Passionate Witch,” as I recall.

All were books of my own choice — good or bad. One choice was a book from my grade school library on Greek mythology. It included a story about a hunter unintentionally coming across the goddess Diana as she was bathing nude. She turned him into an animal that his dogs ate. Very upsetting. On the other hand, at the same age, I biked down to the library and found the section on female anatomy. Very useful. I left my dog at home, just in case.

My father finished eighth grade, and my mother had a little high school. But from comic books to cosmology, I could read what I wanted. It was fun.

EllenM: If the parents have some sort of library in the house and a passion for reading, it helps their children develop a love of books. As I child, I read freely in my father’s science-fiction library and from his own children’s books, which included L. Frank Baum’s “Oz” books and his other less well-known children’s books. I also read every book I could find at the public library about astronomy and fossils. (This was before dinosaurs were cool for kids.) The “Oz” stories were banned in schools at that time because Baum had heterodox theories about economics (“bimetallism”; and a form of gift economics) that upset conservatives, but I read his books at home.

Athelred: My son liked nonfiction. He sometimes struggled to enjoy fiction, which he was told he had to read. I suspect it was because too many books are series, which are formulaic. My daughter (a champion reader) was happy to read the 3,497th “Warrior Cats” or “Animorphs” book, but my son got bored of popular series. As a teen, he was more likely to slowly make his way through “Guns, Germs and Steel.”

Blockay: I was a difficult child and reading children’s humor books like “Captain Underpants,” “The Day My Butt Went Psycho,” and “Ricky Ricotta’s Mighty Robot” were what got me into reading! They made reading feel subversive and cool. Like I was reading something I wasn’t supposed to.

