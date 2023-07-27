Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ever since Russia’s invasion more than a year ago, the anti-Ukraine right has been working to convince the American people and the Republican Party that it is not in the United States’ interest to support Ukraine. They are failing miserably. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The House recently held its first votes on aid to Ukraine since the GOP took over in January — and on vote after vote, the vast majority of Republicans repeatedly voted to beat back amendments proposed by the anti-Ukraine faction. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s amendment prohibiting security assistance for Ukraine failed spectacularly by a vote of 358-70 — including 149 Republicans, nearly 7 in 10 members of the GOP caucus, who voted against it. Tennessee Rep. Andrew Ogles’s amendment to cut off lend-lease authority for Ukraine failed as well in a 360-71 vote — so nearly 7 in 10 Republicans in opposition. And Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment to strip $300 million in aid to Ukraine failed by a massive 341-89 margin — with nearly 6 in 10 Republicans opposed.

Anti-Ukraine Republicans have not only failed to persuade their House colleagues; they have also failed to sway public opinion. A new poll from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute finds that a 76 percent supermajority of Americans — including 71 percent of Republicans — agree it’s important to the United States that Ukraine wins the war (just 21 percent said a Ukrainian victory was not important). And 59 percent of Americans — including 50 percent of Republicans — support continued U.S. military assistance.

This level of GOP support is remarkable, given the political circumstances. Republican voters and their elected leaders are being asked to back the policy of a Democratic president they consider to be the most disastrous in modern times. They support Ukraine despite President Biden’s incompetent execution of that policy, which has entailed delaying or withholding key weapons Ukraine needs to prevail. They do so even though the president has not laid out a clear strategy for victory, or made a clear case for why helping Ukraine is in the United States’ national interest. (Biden spent more time in his address at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, talking about climate change than why it is vital for U.S. national security that Ukraine prevail.)

They support Ukraine despite the unprecedented panoply of competing disasters they blame Biden for unleashing at home, and the constant criticism from the MAGA right that Biden cares more about securing Ukraine’s borders than our own.

Marc A. Thiessen

They support Ukraine despite an utter lack of leadership on the issue from the top GOP presidential contenders. Only former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) — all polling in single digits — have vigorously argued that helping Ukraine is in our vital interest. Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner, claims he’ll negotiate an end to the war in 24 hours, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s super PAC has actually attacked Trump for being too pro-Ukraine.

Given these head winds, the level of support for Ukraine among Republican voters is nothing short of extraordinary. What explains it? “We’ve just got to start with the fact that Ukraine has been successful,” the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute’s Washington director, Roger Zakheim, tells me. “We were all watching in February of 2022 when that convoy lined up and the prediction was the Russians were going to get to Kyiv. It did not happen. They repelled the attack. … Americans like a winner.” Moreover, he says, “They can see the difference between good and evil. There’s no question who’s right and who’s wrong here. Vladimir Putin is evil. What he’s doing in Ukraine is evil. And Americans don’t really equivocate on these matters.”

The institute’s polling bears him out, showing that Republican voters are not primarily moved by practical arguments such as degrading Russian military power (11 percent) or sending a message to potential aggressors like China (19 percent). The two most persuasive arguments, cited by 67 percent of Republicans, were idealistic: Standing up to Russian aggression (39 percent) and helping protect the freedom, people and sovereignty wherever we can (28 percent). More than three decades after Reagan left office, most Republicans still believe that America is a force for good.

Moreover, their support for aid to Ukraine increases when they are given key facts. When told military aid to Ukraine is roughly 3 percent of the U.S. military’s own budget, that Ukraine remains in control of roughly 83 percent of its territory and U.S. intelligence believes the war has severely degraded Russia’s ability to threaten NATO allies, the number of Republicans who said aid was worth the cost rose to 59 percent.

What this shows is that most conservatives are not isolationists; they are reluctant internationalists. Seventy-five percent say America is better served by withdrawing from international affairs and focusing more attention on problems here at home, yet a majority still support helping Ukraine.

That support for Ukraine is so strong despite an utter lack of effort by leaders of both parties to persuade the American people — while the opponents are actively working to dissuade them — shows Americans of both parties instinctively understand that helping Ukraine is the right thing to do. Imagine what support for Ukraine would be if both the president and his Republican critics were making the case to the public on a consistent basis.

