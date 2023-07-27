Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You're reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges.

Readers had many questions about the newly-approved vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) following my column this week about its impending availability for adults 60 and older.

“I didn’t know that RSV vaccines will be available before this winter,” Deepika from D.C. wrote. “My parents live in Florida. Where can they get it?”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the RSV vaccines will be made available as early as the end of this month. They should be accessible nationwide where other common vaccines are administered. Deepika could help her parents call their physician’s practice and nearby pharmacies to determine whether, and when, the vaccines will be in stock.

A particular location will probably carry only one of the two vaccines. Nancy from Maine asked: “If you had your choice, which vaccine would you get?” I’d get whichever one the pharmacy or physician’s office had in stock because the two are comparable in effectiveness.

“My first grandchild will be born in September,” wrote Annette from Virginia. “Would it help if I get the RSV vaccine before visiting? I’m 62, with pulmonary hypertension and recent hospitalization for bronchitis and pneumonia.”

As with the coronavirus vaccines, there are two reasons to be vaccinated. The primary reason is to protect the person receiving the shot from severe illness. Annette, though she is only 62, has significant underlying lung conditions that make her susceptible to serious disease from RSV. For this reason alone, she should get the RSV vaccine soon.

It sounds like she might also be hoping to be inoculated to reduce the risk of passing RSV on to her soon-to-be-born grandchild. That’s certainly possible; the vaccines are more than 85 percent effective in reducing infection requiring medical attention, which implies that they are probably effective in reducing transmission, too.

This brings me to a topic that multiple readers brought up, which is an update on the vaccine for babies. The Food and Drug Administration is reviewing a maternal RSV vaccine given during pregnancy that would induce antibodies in the mother that can then be passed on to the infant. FDA advisers have voted in favor of approval, and it’s likely the FDA will give the official green light in the next month.

Already, the FDA has approved an antibody injection for babies and toddlers that is about 70 percent effective at preventing a doctor’s visit because of RSV. I expect the CDC will recommend this injection be made available before the fall. Whether it also recommends the maternal vaccine in addition to the newborn injection remains to be seen. We’re also waiting for word on whether its guidance is broad and covers all babies or only those at higher risk.

Another topic eliciting questions is the timing of shots. “I am 78 with allergies and reactions [to several vaccines in the past],” wrote Janice from California. She prefers to get the vaccines against covid, flu and RSV separately. “Will I be able to do that?”

Yes, she certainly can. This year, the three vaccines will not be available as a combined shot. A person wishing to receive all three will have to get them separately. (Those due for their pneumonia, shingles and other vaccines should get these as recommended by their health-care provider, too.) When all three are available later in the fall, they can probably be administered in one medical visit. But if someone wishes to begin one vaccine sooner — and if they prefer to have their vaccines spaced out — they can do so.

Jane from Minnesota has a similar question: She is 76, in good health and had her last coronavirus booster in October 2022. “I plan to get the new covid booster this fall, and flu and RSV vaccines. What is the optimal timing for these three vaccines to have the best protection throughout the winter?”

I’d recommend that Jane consider three factors: duration of vaccine effectiveness, peak season for the virus and timing of high-risk exposures.

The RSV vaccine appears to have good durability, lasting at least eight months. RSV typically surges in late fall and winter, though as we saw last year, it could begin as early as the end of August. This makes timing for the RSV vaccine easy: Older adults should get it as soon as it’s available because it will last throughout the winter.

Typically, it is recommended that people receive the flu vaccine before the end of October, in time for peak flu season. Older and more vulnerable individuals probably should not get it too early because its effectiveness wanes, and influenza rates can remain high into early spring. They should receive the flu shot in October or in the later part of September.

The covid booster might be the trickiest to time because its maximal effectiveness against infection is in the two months after inoculation. Protection against severe illness also wanes, and someone like Jane — who is older and will be nearly a year out from her last covid shot by the time the new booster is released — might decide that they want it at that time. Some with a different risk profile might wait to get the updated covid booster until two weeks before high-exposure events such as family gatherings or going on a cruise.

This fall, we are fortunate to have a plethora of choices. I hope that everyone who is eligible, especially those susceptible to severe illness, takes advantage of these options to facilitate our long-awaited return to normalcy.

Do you have other questions about the RSV vaccine, covid booster or flu shot? Please submit them here and I’ll answer them in a future newsletter.

