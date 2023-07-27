Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On May 31, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) quietly authorized the removal of a resource page for LGBTQ+ youths on the Virginia Department of Health website following an inquiry from the conservative news outlet the Daily Wire. In defense of this decision, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter stated this month that the resources promoted “sexualizing children” and allowed the government to facilitate anonymous conversations between children and adults without parental consent.

This statement is a gross distortion.

Of the 11 resources previously listed on the Virginia Department of Health website for LGBTQ+ youths, zero of them allowed adults to engage in inappropriate, anonymous conversations with children. One source, Q Chat Space, hosts live chatrooms for teens facilitated by trained professionals. Private messaging is not allowed; the open chat is terminated for all users at the end of the discussion. Another website, Side by Side, hosts hybrid discussions for Virginia-based LGBTQ+ youths conducted by facilitators who must undergo training and a background check before joining the organization. And youths under 14 require parental consent to participate. Clearly, these sites — whose founders are LGBTQ+ themselves — have taken great precautions to make sure the services they offer to youths are safe.

Advertisement

The other nine resources featured therapy services, suicide prevention and sexual assault hotlines, STI testing, college scholarships and more — all resources that had nothing to do with the chatrooms. Yet they too vanished from the state website.

LGBTQ+ youths need these resources; this demographic is uniquely at risk of poor mental health and violent victimization. According to the Trevor Project (one of the removed sites), LGBTQ+ youths are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their non-LGBTQ+ peers. One in 2 transgender people are sexually abused or assaulted within their lifetime; this is four times the rate of cisgender people.

Follow this author Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Removing these resources cannot be passed off as protecting children from danger. There is nothing inherently sexual or inappropriate about LGBTQ+ adults fostering spaces for LGBTQ+ children to express themselves and find community. For the Youngkin administration to insinuate that these chat spaces sexualize children perpetuates the harmful — and untrue — narrative that LGBTQ+ adults are predators. Children are far more likely to encounter online predators in places most parents pay little mind: video games and social media. Private conversations between users on these platforms are largely unregulated; almost 90 percent of sexual advances toward children begin in internet chatrooms or through instant messaging, and 80 percent of child sex crimes start on social media.

Advertisement

The internet is not always a safe place for children — this much is obvious. But LGBTQ+ support groups monitored by experienced facilitators are not dangerous. Targeting them is a red herring.

This is not the first time the Youngkin administration has undermined the rights of LGBTQ+ children. Mr. Youngkin’s Department of Education recently finalized new policies prohibiting teachers from referring to students by their preferred name and gender pronouns unless the parents have requested them to do so in writing, limiting the participation of trans kids in school sports, and requiring trans students to use the bathrooms associated with their biological sex.

It is not even the first time that the Youngkin administration has stripped the Virginia Department of Health website of vital resources. It has done so three times since the governor took office a year and a half ago, previously deleting resources concerning abortion, sexual health and pregnancy — all without consulting its own experts.

Advertisement

The Virginia state government justifies its policies with the claim that they preserve parental rights. In the case of the Virginia Department of Health website, Mr. Youngkin’s spokeswoman stated the government should not endorse online resources for LGBTQ+ kids that their taxpaying parents disapprove of. Children belong to their parents, said Ms. Porter. Not the state.

True. But the unfortunate reality is that parents are not always nurturing of their LGBTQ+ children. Only 1 in 3 LGBTQ+ children live in an affirming home. LGBTQ+ kids who are not supported by their families are extremely vulnerable to experiencing homelessness. Despite making up only 7 percent of the population, LGBTQ+ kids are up to 40 percent of homeless youth.

Mr. Youngkin’s removal of these resources equally does a disservice to Virginia parents who do wish to support their LGBTQ+ children. They too have been denied reliable resources on the state website that could teach them how to best show up for their kids.

When LGBTQ+ kids cannot find acceptance in the home, they will search for this validation elsewhere. Limiting access to supportive online resources will not stop them from discovering who they are. It will only make it more difficult — and more dangerous — for them to do so.

Gift this article Gift Article