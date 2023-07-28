Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading Jennifer Rubin’s subscriber-only newsletter. Sign up to get it in your inbox. This week, I look at upcoming abortion fights, pick the distinguished pol of the week and figure out how to combine the best of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What caught my eye The next big battle on the abortion front, strictly speaking, is not specifically about abortion. Issue 1 in Ohio is a ballot initiative scheduled for a special Aug. 8 election that aims to make it harder for ballot measures to qualify and prevail. The measure would require a 60 percent majority to pass future ballot provisions. It would also require signatures from all 88 counties (double the current requirement) and remove a 10-day cure period to replace invalid signatures. Why now? You guessed it: The next big initiative fight is an expected November ballot measure to guarantee access to abortion.

Ohio’s six-week ban passed by the GOP legislature and signed in 2019 by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is temporarily blocked pending a state Supreme Court review. That ban is wildly out of step with Ohio voters. The ballot measure to secure abortion rights is overwhelmingly popular. USA Today reported, “A new USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University survey of Ohio showed the amendment guaranteeing access to reproductive services backed by a double-digit margin, 58%-32%. Significant support crossed partisan lines, including one-third of Republicans and a stunning 85% of independent women, a key group of persuadable voters.” On Tuesday, Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights announced it had filed more than 495,000 signatures — 80,000 in excess of the legal requirement from 55 counties (11 more than the current requirement) — to qualify the measure protecting abortion access for the November ballot.

When losing the fight, Republicans resort to sabotaging democracy itself. However, the Ohio electorate has figured out that Issue 1 is a shameless effort defy the voters’ will — in other words, to stymie democracy. The Columbus Dispatch reported, “While efforts to make it harder to amend the state constitution are not new, the timing of Issue 1 is strategic to attempt to fend off the abortion rights measure. The Suffolk University poll found 57% of likely Ohio voters oppose Issue 1; 26% support it and 17% are undecided.”

The Republicans’ decision to schedule the vote in summer, with an expected low turnout, might backfire. In heavily Democratic Cuyahoga County, early voting has surpassed other early voting periods. “Cuyahoga County voters also have requested 51,904 absentee, or vote-by-mail ballots. That exceeds the total number of people who voted by mail for the primary elections in May (29,582) and August 2022 (35,350),” Cleveland.com reported. “If last week’s voting patterns hold, Cuyahoga County is on pace to hit 80,000 total vote-by-mail requests and more than 20,000 early-in person votes. … That would exceed the 92,042 people who voted for the August 2022 election, both early and on Election Day.”

The Democratic Party is running a vigorous turn-out-the-vote effort, and other progressive groups, including Common Cause and All Voting is Local, are energetically pushing voters to resist the attack on democracy. And the group Swing Left reports that its volunteers have written more than 250,000 letters, made over 25,000 calls and done extensive door knocking to raise awareness.

Beyond Ohio, abortion rights advocates have been gathering signatures for a Florida ballot initiative for 2024 that would legalize abortion for the health of the woman up to viability. They will need nearly 900,000 signatures by February; they already have at least 484,305. Given a poll in 2022 that showed two-thirds of Florida residents oppose the six-week abortion ban (which the GOP legislature passed and governor signed into law), this initiative has the potential not only to shake up abortion politics but races up and down the ballot.

Whether it is abortion, climate change or gun safety, the Republican Party finds itself on the wrong side of popular opinion time and again. Rather than adjust its positions, it too often abandons democracy (e.g., Tennessee Republicans’ expulsion of two Black lawmakers protesting in favor of gun safety). Hence, the GOP employs tactics such as Issue 1 and a raft of red-state voting-suppression measures. By contrast, Democrats now understand that unless they protect fundamental democratic rights such as ballot access, advancing their agenda will be impossible. And, conversely, the best way to defend abortion rights and other progressive causes is to go to the people who support their positions — even in red states.

Distinguished pol of the week

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R) has decided to go all in on sanity. Smartly, he’s not only blasting the twice-indicted former president Donald Trump but also Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). DeSantis’s latest disaster involves a new Florida school curriculum that says slavery provided Black people with skills (as though it were a vocational program instead of an abomination).

Appearing Sunday on “Face the Nation”, Christie blasted DeSantis for running from the issue by insisting “I didn’t do it. And I wasn’t involved in it.” Christie observed, “Gov. DeSantis started this fire with the bill that he signed. And now he doesn’t want to take responsibility for whatever is done in the aftermath of it.” He also attacked DeSantis for focusing on divisive, niche issues “for political advantage” in lieu of solving serious problems such as school achievement. Christie even had the temerity to accuse MAGA Republicans of obsessing over transgender issues when a tiny number of minors have undergone transitioning. (Some media outlets deserve similar criticism for lack of proportionality.)

Christie also denounced Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) for minimizing — as far too many right-wing pundits have — Trump’s responsibility for Jan. 6, 2021. “I’m disappointed in Tim. … The president invited them there. Yeah, the president lied to them and told him the election was stolen. The president asked them to march up to Capitol Hill, while the votes were to be counted. And the president sat there in the White House and did nothing while the attack went on.”

Well, I’m convinced. None of these guys is fit to be president. Christie deserves credit for making that abundantly clear.

Something different

You’ll find some themes running through these books. Women were excellent spies and saboteurs, in large part, because men underestimated or entirely ignored them. Secrecy requirements were taken very seriously, so many stories went undiscovered for decades. And, sadly, stereotypical gender roles were reinforced, so men excluded women from many professions in which their talents would have been celebrated.

Maybe we need movies about these heroic women.

From my weekly Q&A

Every Wednesday at noon, I host a live Q&A with readers. Read a transcript of this week’s Q&A, or submit a question for the next one.

West Coaster: How do you suppose Republican insiders truly feel about Donald Trump at this moment? Are they comfortable with the strong possibility that the presidential candidate expected to win the Republican nomination will have been convicted of multiple felonies before the middle of 2024? Will they participate indefinitely in the charade that Donald Trump is good for the party and America?

Jennifer Rubin: They live in denial, hoping someone else (e.g., special counsel Jack Smith, Ron DeSantis) will take Trump out of the race. They know Trump would be an electoral disaster, but they have not the nerve to confront him and demand his exit from the race. It seems they’d rather put the country through hell and lose big in 2024 than get on the MAGA base’s bad side. Profiles in cowardice.

