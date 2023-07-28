The recommendation is inconsistent with the policy statement of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which concluded that “firearm safety education programs directed at children are ineffective.” In the absence of other gun-safety measures, the recommendation could lead to more unintentional death and injury by children with unsupervised access to firearms in the home.

A far better way to save children from killing or injuring themselves and others is for adults to store firearms locked and unloaded, with ammunition also locked in a location away from the firearms, as recommended by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the firearm industry’s own trade association .

But the best way to keep children safe from unintentional firearm injury is to not have firearms in the home at all, as recommended by the AAP. It’s easy to understand why: Even if we accept the findings of the Ohio State University study, in its lab setting, nearly 1 in 10 children who watched the safety video found the disabled firearm and pulled the trigger. One-third pointed it at themselves or another child. And that was just in 20 minutes, far less time than many children are left unattended in homes with unsecured firearms.