Opinion The best way to keep children from guns is to not have any

July 28, 2023 at 4:33 p.m. EDT
Handguns on display at the Machine Gun Nest in Frederick. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)

The July 23 Health article “Children were safer around guns after watching a 1-minute video” asked rhetorically whether a short gun-safety video could save lives. The article concluded with the recommendation from researchers of an Ohio State University study that “adults teach children about gun safety.”

The recommendation is inconsistent with the policy statement of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which concluded that “firearm safety education programs directed at children are ineffective.” In the absence of other gun-safety measures, the recommendation could lead to more unintentional death and injury by children with unsupervised access to firearms in the home.

A far better way to save children from killing or injuring themselves and others is for adults to store firearms locked and unloaded, with ammunition also locked in a location away from the firearms, as recommended by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the firearm industry’s own trade association.

But the best way to keep children safe from unintentional firearm injury is to not have firearms in the home at all, as recommended by the AAP. It’s easy to understand why: Even if we accept the findings of the Ohio State University study, in its lab setting, nearly 1 in 10 children who watched the safety video found the disabled firearm and pulled the trigger. One-third pointed it at themselves or another child. And that was just in 20 minutes, far less time than many children are left unattended in homes with unsecured firearms.

Children will be safer from firearms when more gun owners take responsibility for the deadly weapons in their homes, rather than teaching kids to stay away from guns.

Jonathan Perloe, Cos Cob, Conn.

The writer is director of communications for CT Against Gun Violence.

