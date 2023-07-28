Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has represented the United States in some of the most difficult diplomatic efforts of the past decade — most memorably, from my point of view, negotiating the Iran nuclear deal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Deception is part of the DNA,” she testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2013, referring to her Iranian diplomatic counterparts. Though she said she regretted making the remark, it immediately endeared her to many of my friends in Tehran — especially women.

I met her in 2016 on my first day back in D.C. after being released from an Iranian prison. We have spoken regularly in subsequent years.

I recently caught up with Sherman as she was finishing up her last days at the State Department (she’s retiring this week) — to talk about Russia, Iran, China and the future of diplomacy. Our conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Rezaian: To be a successful diplomat, how important is it to be able to put yourself in the other guy’s shoes? Is “empathy” the right word?

Sherman: It’s not so much being empathetic as it is understanding that everybody has interests and that those interests differ. So it’s more about appreciating the interests of the other side. Not because you agree with them, because we certainly did not agree with Iran. But we absolutely wanted to ensure that they could never have a nuclear weapon. I still believe diplomacy is the best way to do that. But the United States is ready for any contingency, even as I hope we will not have to go there.

In negotiating, you have to understand the other side — their interests, as well as their culture, their history. If you don’t, you can’t figure out what leverage you have and how you might get to an answer.

Negotiations are never about trust. I don’t trust Iran. Iran does not trust me. When I met with the Russians before Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, I didn’t trust the Russians. I had respect for the skill and the interests of the other side. But I was there to represent the interests of the United States of America. One must never forget the objectives of one’s own country.

During the nuclear talks with Iran, you told me that you and your counterparts were able to compartmentalize and just focus on the issues at hand — that you could address the nuclear question while setting aside issues like Syria for other discussions. Is that still possible today?

It’s very hard with some countries. It’s very hard with Russia right now. Though as terrible as our relationship is currently, we still have channels where we can deal with discrete issues. We are working hard to free those wrongfully detained in Russia, including Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, both of whom we desperately want to bring home. So even in the most awful circumstances, the most distrustful of relationships, we try to move forward.

Once, in 2014 in Vienna, I ran into Sergei Ryabkov, my Russian counterpart, as we were getting coffee before sitting down at the negotiating table to discuss Iran. Russia had just illegally annexed Crimea. I was stunned. I remember saying to him, “What are you all doing?” And he looked at me and said, “Nothing is amiss,” and walked away.

That was him saying, “Let’s focus on this. I know we’re going to do what we need to do. I know you’re going to do what you need to do.”

We had already sanctioned Russia for its actions. But we were there to focus on ensuring that Iran would never get a nuclear weapon. That’s what our efforts needed to be focused on at that moment. In other rooms, we would be dealing with Russia’s illegal actions.

Given the escalation in tensions with rivals like Russia and Iran, can diplomacy still work?

I hope so. It’s really important to the world that it does.

With Russia, we are truly at rock bottom in terms of our relationship. But we still have an embassy there. We represent the interests of American citizens. Of American companies. As I said, we’re still trying to get our wrongfully detained citizens home.

But it’s tough. And given what Putin is doing now in Ukraine, and weaponizing food in just the most horrifying way — it’s going to be hard a road going forward. But we have to focus on finding a way nonetheless.

And we must not forget about China. It’s a very complex relationship. China has the wherewithal to not only compete with the United States but to replace the rules-based international order with one that benefits only itself. It’s critical that we work hard on that relationship. We don’t want it to veer into conflict.

Have you watched “The Diplomat” yet, and if so, what did you think of it?

I have. I binge-watched it with my husband. I can’t say that’s exactly the life of a diplomat, but it was thoroughly enjoyable. It was interesting that she got to be the ambassador without being confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The writers must have skipped that step for the creative purposes of a TV show.

But it was a lot of fun to watch. And I hope that writers and actors can get their needs met in the current strike so that we can see a second season.

