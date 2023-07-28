The July 25 news article “States lose federal water funds as officials redirect money” reported on senators and representatives diverting federal grant money to projects they favor. Though this bipartisan practice is clearly dubious, in that a key goal is reelection of the incumbent, the real issue is that the federal government should not be spending this money at all. Except for interstate water projects, of which there are a few, the federal government has no business doing this. It is just adding overhead to a process states should manage and for which they should come up with the money themselves. Federal funding is patently an effort by politicians to buy votes using the voters’ (or at least some of the voters’) own money.