Much has been written in the aftermath of Daniel Snyder’s Washington football debacle. While reading Jim Geraghty’s July 25 op-ed, “ As Daniel Snyder shows, character is destiny — eventually ,” I kept waiting for the punchline. I thought Mr. Geraghty was getting to it when he wrote, “One of the worst tragedies of all this is how unnecessary it was.”

Unnecessary? I’ll say! “Wait for it,” I thought. But I continued reading, and the punchline — obviously why the horribleness, the loathsomeness, the gnashing of teeth were so unnecessary — never came. And here it is: Jack Kent Cooke never made it even remotely possible for his son John to buy the team.