Opinion Jack Kent Cooke led us to this situation

July 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
John Kent Cooke in 1997. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Much has been written in the aftermath of Daniel Snyder’s Washington football debacle. While reading Jim Geraghty’s July 25 op-ed, As Daniel Snyder shows, character is destiny — eventually,” I kept waiting for the punchline. I thought Mr. Geraghty was getting to it when he wrote, “One of the worst tragedies of all this is how unnecessary it was.”

Unnecessary? I’ll say! “Wait for it,” I thought. But I continued reading, and the punchline — obviously why the horribleness, the loathsomeness, the gnashing of teeth were so unnecessary — never came. And here it is: Jack Kent Cooke never made it even remotely possible for his son John to buy the team.

Betsy T. Brady, Lake Monticello, Va.

