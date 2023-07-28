Petula Dvorak’s July 21 Metro column, “Md. couple sue over 8-year limbo of Nepal adoption,” poignantly captured the extent to which a family is willing to care for an orphaned child, but it did not hold the right party responsible for the problem this family faces. “Paperwork” was named as the problem, not the Kafkaesque bureaucracy that our government employs. In this case, the State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services have failed to process a case for years, despite having policies requiring them to adjudicate cases in a timely manner.