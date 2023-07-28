Petula Dvorak’s July 21 Metro column, “Md. couple sue over 8-year limbo of Nepal adoption,” poignantly captured the extent to which a family is willing to care for an orphaned child, but it did not hold the right party responsible for the problem this family faces. “Paperwork” was named as the problem, not the Kafkaesque bureaucracy that our government employs. In this case, the State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services have failed to process a case for years, despite having policies requiring them to adjudicate cases in a timely manner.
Unfortunately, this family is not alone. This is the new normal in the United States, where international adoptions have plummeted more than 91 percent since the State Department was tasked with overseeing partnerships and processing as our “central authority” 15 years ago. Despite many families willing to adopt, we allow children to remain in abysmal conditions for years on end.
Congress needs to exercise oversight authority and call the State Department and USCIS to account for their failure to serve U.S. citizens and orphaned children as our laws and regulations require. What happened — and continues to happen — to the young woman in Ms. Dvorak’s column is a tragedy. It’s time Congress and the public recognize this same tragedy is happening to thousands of children, all around the world, because of the decisions made by our governmental officials.
Ryan Hanlon, Alexandria
The writer is president and chief executive of the National Council for Adoption.