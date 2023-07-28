But I would go one step further, taking heed of the advice of that iconic American satirist and political commentator of the Gilded Age, Mark Twain. In 1884, Twain joined the Mugwumps, an organized group of independents, who threw the election to Grover Cleveland over James G. Blaine. The Mugwumps did not offer a candidate. They simply agreed to vote for the candidate with the best record of integrity and the courage to take on the tough issues. Twain recommended that a person of “great executive ability” without any party attachment should form a third party of independent thinkers to support “the nomination of excellent men on both sides,” and then support the best candidate in the election, resulting in a “mixed government” of excellent leaders who would put loyalty to country above loyalty to party. Organized independent voters could encourage both parties to put forward candidates with broader appeal, integrity and a strong record of accomplishment.