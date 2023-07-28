The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A third party should support the best candidate

July 28, 2023 at 1:33 p.m. EDT
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and former Utah governor Jon Huntsman (R) at a July 17 town hall sponsored by the bipartisan group No Labels in Manchester, N.H. (John Tully for The Washington Post)

Regarding Matt Bai’s July 24 op-ed, “No Labels is ruining the label of ‘independent’”:

I agree that any third-party movement should not simply seek the lowest common denominator of “mushy” generalized policy statements that “meet in the middle.” Rather, it should set forth bold, specific initiatives that address the nation’s challenges. We could start with Social Security, Medicare and gun control.

But I would go one step further, taking heed of the advice of that iconic American satirist and political commentator of the Gilded Age, Mark Twain. In 1884, Twain joined the Mugwumps, an organized group of independents, who threw the election to Grover Cleveland over James G. Blaine. The Mugwumps did not offer a candidate. They simply agreed to vote for the candidate with the best record of integrity and the courage to take on the tough issues. Twain recommended that a person of “great executive ability” without any party attachment should form a third party of independent thinkers to support “the nomination of excellent men on both sides,” and then support the best candidate in the election, resulting in a “mixed government” of excellent leaders who would put loyalty to country above loyalty to party. Organized independent voters could encourage both parties to put forward candidates with broader appeal, integrity and a strong record of accomplishment.

Donald Tiffany Bliss, Bethesda

The writer, a retired ambassador and former president of the Ripon Society, is the author of “Mark Twain’s Ten Lessons for a Healthy Democracy.”

