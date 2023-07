I was sorry to learn how state attorneys general are making decisions that interfere with private businesses, as reported in the July 23 Business article “ Conservatives target corporate diversity efforts .”

Decades ago, a colleague of mine asked a manager why our company had diversity training. The manager answered that diversity training gave us a business advantage. Through diversity training, our company would be ready and able to access the best and brightest job candidates of different sexes, races, religions, countries or cultures.