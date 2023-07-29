Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In April 2021, Niger’s Mohamed Bazoum made history by becoming the first democratically elected president to take power from a popularly elected predecessor since the country’s independence. Now, Mr. Bazoum is said to be holed up in the presidential palace, thankfully still able to communicate by telephone, while his leading military man and erstwhile protector, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, has proclaimed himself the new head of state. This follows yet another coup in this landlocked, strategically important country and continues a disturbing pattern in coup-prone West Africa.

This outrageous power grab cannot be allowed to stand. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was correct in giving his “unflagging support” for Mr. Bazoum and condemning this illegal and unconstitutional military takeover. The United States has about 1,100 troops in Niger, including a drone base, helping the country’s military battle Islamist insurgents linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda. The United States also provides hundreds of millions of dollars in nonmilitary foreign assistance. The coup-makers need to know that U.S. support will be withdrawn unless Mr. Bazoum is restored to the presidency.

Few Americans have likely heard of Niger, a country larger in size than Texas and rich in uranium but whose people are among the world’s poorest. It shares with many of its African neighbors a history of military men meddling in politics, having suffered through four previous coups and many other attempts since its independence from France in 1960.

The country also sits in the middle of the unstable semiarid Sahel region south of the Sahara desert that unfortunately has become known as Africa’s “coup belt.” Neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso recently also saw democratic governments toppled in coups, ostensibly for the same reason cited by Niger’s generals in their power grab — the supposed failure of civilian leaders to crack down hard enough on the Islamist insurgents and bring security to the population. Niger’s newest would-be military leader specifically blamed the deposed president for failing to cooperate more fully with Mali’s military regime.

There is also wariness among populations in the region about perceived Western interference in their internal affairs, with much of the ire directed toward France, the former colonial power. That’s one reason French troops were forced to withdraw from Mali.

It is worrisome to see reports that many in Niger appear to be supporting this coup. Even more worrying are reports that some pro-coup members of the public were displaying Russian flags and calling for assistance from the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which has been active in Mali — where they have supplanted French troops and have been credibly accused of human rights abuses, including massacres of noncombatants. Niger should avoid the same fate.

In a report last year, the State Department called Niger “a linchpin for stability in the Sahel” and “a more open and active partner with the United States.” The countries cooperate not only in battling the insurgents but also in strengthening democracy and human rights in a largely unstable region, and tackling problems that fuel instability and unrest. These include weak institutions, poor health care and education infrastructure, and the growing threat of climate catastrophe through desertification as the Sahara desert spreads southward.

That U.S.-Niger partnership, and all the benefits to the country, are at risk now, if the generals who claim to have seized power don’t immediately retreat to their barracks and allow Mr. Bazoum, who was popularly elected after a runoff vote, to reclaim full authority.

The European Union has already suspended financial and security assistance to Niger, and Mr. Blinken has warned that the United States will do the same. “Our economic and security partnership with Niger, which is significant, hundreds of millions of dollars, depends on the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order that has been disrupted by the actions in the last few days,” he said in Australia.

Gen. Tchiani and his fellow coup plotters need to realize this is not an empty threat, and the United States needs to make good on its word. Cutting off assistance, especially humanitarian aid, can be a difficult decision, since ordinary people will suffer most. But the United States should stand up for its principle that democratic leaders cannot be ousted by force. There can be no business as usual with Niger until Mr. Bazoum is returned to full control.

