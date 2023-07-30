Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While most media attention regarding legal issues focuses on the Supreme Court, the vast number of federal cases never reach it. District and circuit court judges — as well as federal judges on specialty courts (e.g., U.S. trade courts, federal claims courts, bankruptcy courts) — do the lion’s share of the judicial work. (The Supreme Court’s 2022 end-of-year report found there were 4,900 filings in the 2021 term but, at the high court, only “70 cases were argued and 63 were disposed of in 58 signed opinions” with seven per curiam opinions.)

And while no one doubts the importance of the Supreme Court, its nine justices are a fraction of the 890 authorized judicial positions. As of July 27, 69 vacancies existed in the federal judiciary, with 27 pending nominees. President Biden last week announced his 36th round of judicial nominations, totaling 180 judges in slightly over 2½ years. Of those, 140 have been confirmed.

During Donald Trump’s four years as president, three justices were confirmed to the Supreme Court, 54 to federal circuit courts, 174 district court judges and three to the U.S. Court of International Trade — a total of 234. If Biden were to fill all vacancies (without others opening), his four-year total would exceed Trump’s.

Advertisement

But what is significant is the sort of judges Biden is appointing. And I’m not merely referring to ideological outlook and experience. According to a report on diversity of the federal bench by the American Constitution Society, Biden has gotten confirmed a far higher percentage of women (67.14 percent) than Trump (23.9 percent) or, for that matter, President Barack Obama (41.95 percent). (Overall, 66 percent of Biden’s nominees have been people of color, according to the White House.)

Follow this author Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

A stunning 30 percent of Biden’s confirmed judges have been African American (including one Supreme Court justice), in contrast to a paltry (3.85 percent) under Trump and 17.93 percent (still in excess of the percentage of Black people in the population) under Obama. Biden has appointed more African American women to circuit court seats than all previous presidents combined.

The comparison for Hispanics is likewise dramatic: Biden 15.71 percent, Trump 3.85 percent and Obama 9.73 percent. Biden has seated doublethe percentage of Asian American judges that Trump or Obama did. With the federal bench heavily dominated by former prosecutors, Biden set out to name more public defenders. “In total, Biden has nominated 41 public defenders to the federal bench, including 12 to the nation’s appellate courts, according to the Alliance for Justice,” according to Reuters. He has also named a number of prominent civil rights attorneys to judicial posts, including Dale Ho, Julie Rikelman, Tiffany Cartwright and Jessica Clarke.

Advertisement

And despite all that, the federal bench remains overwhelmingly White (roughly 68 percent) and male (approximately 62 percent). That tells you how dismally non-diverse the federal bench has been since the Constitution’s inception. (The first Black male district judge was not appointed until 1937; the first female Black judge not until 1966.)

Certainly, there has been progress, even before Biden. “The first woman was appointed to the federal judiciary in 1928, when 217 men held that position. By 1950, there were still only three female federal judges. That rose to 46 in 1980. And by July 1, 2022, there were 424 women on the federal bench – nearly one-third of all federal judges (30%),” the American Bar Association reported. However, given that more than 48 percent of law school students have been women since 2000, and more than 50 percent since 2016, progress has not been swift. (Law firms are worse; less than a quarter of equity partners were women as of 2020.) However, there is no doubt that Biden, more than any other president, is contributing to the diversity of the bench.

If future presidents are as committed to diversity as Biden is (and, unless there is a total revolution in the GOP, if the future presidents have a Democratic majority in the Senate), eventually, the federal bench will look like the rest of America.

Advertisement

Congress could speed up the process by, among other things, authorizing more federal judgeships — and timing the new seats to give both parties a shot at nominations. It’s not like federal judges are underworked. To the contrary, federal courts have been plagued by delays and backlogs for years.

In that vein, Sens. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) introduced a bill in July 2021 to create 77 new federal district seats, the exact number recommended a few months earlier by the Judicial Conference of the United States, a nonpartisan policymaking body for the federal judiciary. Half would come on Jan. 21, 2025, and the other half on Jan. 21, 2029. The bill died with that Congress.

This March, the Judicial Conference recommended Congress “create two permanent judgeships in the courts of appeals, and 66 permanent district court judgeships, convert seven temporary district court judgeships to permanent status, and extend two existing temporary district court judgeships for an additional five years.”

Advertisement

It might be unrealistic to expect House Republicans to agree to anything regarding the smooth operation of the federal courts, especially if they (reasonably) fear a Democrat might be in the White House in 2025. However, Democrats again should consider a bipartisan measure in the Senate. If it passes, they could search for a handful of House Republicans who might go along with the effort.

The statistics paint a stark picture. In a diverse country of more than 330 million people, the federal bench is too small — and certainly too White and too male. Biden should be commended for what he has done, but he and subsequent presidents need Congress to create more seats to fill.

Gift this article Gift Article