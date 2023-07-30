Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s a lot to be said about the blockbuster paper released this week showing how egregiously the most elite colleges skew toward the children of the rich — and how much this matters. First, obviously, this is an embarrassment for Harvard and its ilk. There has long been a debate over exactly why the children of the 1 percent are so dominant at Ivies and cousins such as Stanford. Were smart, hard-working people who made lots of money simply having equally smart and hard-working offspring? Were their children more likely to apply to elite schools — and be better coached, test-prepped and handheld through the application process?

Yes, probably all of the above. But admissions data that Harvard researchers collected from hundreds of schools suggests that, even accounting for factors such as test scores and application numbers, kids hailing from the very top 1 to 2 percent of the income distribution are more likely to be admitted to the “Ivy Plus” (Ivies plus Stanford, University of Chicago, MIT and Duke). This is thanks to preferences for legacies and athletes, and the somewhat mysterious tendency of very rich kids to get higher ratings from admissions officers on nonacademic factors than lower-income kids with comparable test scores. Whether this represents schools trying to cultivate a great-books-night-at-the-yacht-club vibe for their campuses, deans selling spots to big donors, or admissions officers star-struck by the ultrawealthy, it’s crass and unworthy of any institution that aspires to greatness.

Second observation: This matters. Kids who attend Ivy Plus schools don’t actually end up earning all that much more on average than those who attend selective public universities, but they are significantly more likely to end up in the top 1 percent of earners. And while it would be nice to think this is because the schools hoover up all the best talent, we already know they’re admitting a bunch of rich kids who probably wouldn’t get in if they were merely middle class. It appears that at least a chunk of that earnings premium exists because their graduates are more likely in elite graduate and professional programs, and jobs with high-paying employers such as McKinsey and Goldman Sachs, who recruit heavily at Ivy Plus schools.

Third observation: This snobbery is worse in some parts of the job market than others. Six of nine Supreme Court justices got their undergraduate degrees from Harvard, Princeton or Yale; a seventh went to Columbia. A quarter of the Senate attended an Ivy Plus school — about the same ratio you’ll find in the newsrooms of the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

On the other hand, only one of America’s 10 biggest companies, Amazon, is helmed by an Ivy Plus graduate, which is roughly the same proportion you’ll find across the Fortune 500. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.) This is disproportionate, but much less so than in the parts of the economy where prestige substitutes for reliable output measures. It seems telling — and damning — that an elite undergraduate degree is more valuable in politics, journalism, law or MacArthur “genius grant” competition than it is in running a successful business that provides valuable goods and services to customers.

Fourth observation: Yell all you want about the mammonite vulgarity of Ivy admissions procedures, the selfishness of rich parents or the moral corruption of a self-perpetuating elite, but we all deserve a share of the blame.

I mean, please do yell about this, because it obviously should stop. Jonathan Meer, an economics professor at Texas A&M, recently told me an enraging story about watching an outstanding student with great board scores, a prestigious internship and sterling undergraduate research credentials get rejected from every PhD program the person applied to. When Meer made some quiet inquiries, he was told that the problem was not the student but the school: “We don’t know what a 4.0 means in your program.”

If you are not bright enough to figure out how to assess a bright student from an unfamiliar school, then you are obviously not bright enough to teach elite PhDs. But of course they could figure it out; they just don’t bother. This same process, writ large, deprives talented kids of opportunities they deserve — and deprives the rest of us of the fruits of their potential.

But it’s not enough to complain about moral turpitude or call for Harvard to reform itself. We’re the ones who made Harvard and its brethren synonymous with prestige; we’re the ones who created the incentives to sell some of that prestige out the back door. We could have pushed schools to lean harder on harder-to-game grades and test scores instead of letting them craft “holistic” systems that favored rich people. Better yet, we could have chosen our elites from a broader range of schools, rather than outsourcing the creation of our elites to some unknown bureaucrats in Ivy League admissions offices.

