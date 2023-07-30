I wasn’t all that troubled about the five-hour delay in the train I took to Philadelphia this month. It meant missing seeing my great-nephew in a play, but I took it in stride. These things happen, after all. Then I read the July 26 Food article about the gourmet meals and high-end wines that first-class Acela riders can indulge in to make their trips more palatable [“Amtrak’s first-class riders get a first-class menu”]. Maybe Amtrak should get its priorities straight.