The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion One area in which the Supreme Court lacks diversity

July 30, 2023 at 2:23 p.m. EDT
Members of the Supreme Court sit for a group photo on Oct 7. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

One very important issue of Supreme Court diversity was not included in the July 25 front-page article “A defense of diversity fell to an office that lacks it.”

That is the issue of diversity among the justices themselves.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

All but one current justice went to law school at Harvard or Yale, and many previous justices also went to those two schools. There is no reason for this. There are many excellent law schools around the United States, and there is no reason the justices should overwhelmingly come from just those two law schools.

Such lack of diversity might also reflect the opinions of the justices.

Herb Ezrin, Gaithersburg

Loading...