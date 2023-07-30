One very important issue of Supreme Court diversity was not included in the July 25 front-page article “ A defense of diversity fell to an office that lacks it .”

All but one current justice went to law school at Harvard or Yale, and many previous justices also went to those two schools. There is no reason for this. There are many excellent law schools around the United States, and there is no reason the justices should overwhelmingly come from just those two law schools.