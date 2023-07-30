Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There he goes again. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. is back again in the friendly confines of the Wall Street Journal’s opinion section, this time to offer his advisory opinion that Congress has no business regulating the Supreme Court’s ethical behavior. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it,” Alito told Washington lawyer David B. Rivkin Jr. and Journal editorial features editor James Taranto. “No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”

This is wrong, but first let’s discuss the propriety of Alito’s journalistic choices. This is Alito’s third appearance this year in the Journal’s opinion section. He has given two lengthy interviews — four hours in total — to Rivkin and Taranto. And he launched a preemptive strike against ProPublica, writing an op-ed prebuttal for the Journal when ProPublica did the professional, responsible thing and asked questions before publishing its latest blockbuster, about Alito’s Alaskan fishing trip with hedge fund tycoon Paul Singer, who had business before the court.

“The traditional idea about how judges and justices should behave is they should be mute,” and let others, including “the organized bar,” defend them, Alito told the Journal interviewers. “But that’s just not happening. And so at a certain point I’ve said to myself, nobody else is going to do this, so I have to defend myself.”

I’m all for justices speaking and writing, publicly. They should explain themselves and the court’s operations more, not less. But there is something unseemly and unsettling about Alito’s repeated use of the Journal — part therapy couch, part bullhorn. “Samuel Alito, the Supreme Court’s Plain-Spoken Defender,” the Journal interview is headlined. Imagine the conservative reaction if one of the liberal justices were to use a similarly ideologically aligned publication to repeatedly promote her views and defend her behavior.

It’s hard to hold yourself out as a neutral umpire when you only play on welcoming fields. And offering opinions about the constitutionality of potential legislation is injudicious. Contrast Alito’s broadside with the careful discussion of ethics proposals by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. a dozen years ago: “My judicial responsibilities preclude me from commenting on any ongoing debates about particular issues or the constitutionality of any enacted legislation or pending proposals.” Judges rule from the bench, on cases properly brought before them, not from op-ed pages.

And that’s not all. Rivkin, as the Journal interview disclosed, has a case pending before the court. It’s not a good look when one litigant has special access to a justice — indeed, has lauded the justice as a “plain-spoken defender.” Justices are going to have preexisting relationships with lawyers who appear before them — that’s inevitable — but granting this kind of access while a case is pending just doesn’t smell right.

It’s almost as if the court could use an ethics code. Which brings us to Alito’s “controversial view” that Congress has no authority here.

“Taken literally, that statement is nonsense,” Ilya Somin, law professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, wrote on the Volokh Conspiracy blog. “Congress clearly does have power to regulate the Court in a variety of ways.” Congress has power to set the size of the court, establish its pay, determine its staff and budget, and, with some exceptions, set out the scope of its jurisdiction to decide cases. Congress literally wrote the oath that justices take. The start of the Supreme Court term on the first Monday in October? It’s a law.

But let’s assume, charitably, that Alito meant to contain himself to ethics rules. He’s still wrong. Since 1948, Congress has required federal judges — including Supreme Court justices — to recuse themselves from deciding cases in which their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” Is that unconstitutional? Since 1978, it has required federal judges — including justices — to file financial disclosure forms. Is that unconstitutional? (The justices, including Alito, say they voluntarily follow those rules.) Since 1989, it has imposed strict limits on outside income and gifts for federal judges — including justices. Is that unconstitutional? Just last year, Congress amended the ethics rules to mandate that federal judges — including justices — promptly disclose their stock transaction. Is that unconstitutional?

Why would it be? The Alito argument, such as it is, proves too much. It would mean that Congress could not make it a crime for justices to accept bribes. And why would Congress have power to impose ethics rules on the executive branch but not on the judiciary — or are those unconstitutional, too?

We don’t want Congress punishing the court for issuing decisions with which lawmakers disagree. Respect for the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary counsels caution in this area. But it does not dictate hands off, no matter what Alito might wish.

