Reading Gary Abernathy’s July 27 op-ed, “Why are Republicans so afraid of U.S. history?,” one might be forgiven for seeing in it evidence of the very problem he wishes to address. That is, the United States’ past is racist, not merely racial, and it is anything but past (as evidenced by Florida’s efforts to rethink evil as good). And to speak of years of abuse and discrimination at the hands of the White majority as “the tribulations suffered by Black Americans” is to avoid naming that suffering and those responsible for it.