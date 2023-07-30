Reading Gary Abernathy’s July 27 op-ed, “Why are Republicans so afraid of U.S. history?,” one might be forgiven for seeing in it evidence of the very problem he wishes to address. That is, the United States’ past is racist, not merely racial, and it is anything but past (as evidenced by Florida’s efforts to rethink evil as good). And to speak of years of abuse and discrimination at the hands of the White majority as “the tribulations suffered by Black Americans” is to avoid naming that suffering and those responsible for it.
The fact is that some people who saw profit in slavery ripped children from their mothers’ arms, permanently separated husbands from their wives and robbed people of home, family, culture and tradition. In other words, enslavers stole from them everything that gave them meaning as human beings. The blind pursuit of profit provided the motivation — and the fiction of racial categories provided the rationale — for treating fellow humans worse than animals.
Until we’re completely honest about these all-too-human and all-too-current behaviors, not much is likely to change in the way we relate to one another.
Harry Hamilton, Columbia