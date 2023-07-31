Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The portmanteau “Bidenomics” was coined as a mocking put-down. But now, President Biden is proudly embracing the term. And if recent economic trends continue, he might well have the last laugh. For the White House, this has been the summer of Bidenomics. Since delivering a speech in Chicago on June 28 touting the results of his economic policies, Biden has made tour stops in Columbia, S.C.; in Philadelphia; and, this past Friday, in Auburn, Maine. Vice President Harris and various Cabinet officials, meanwhile, have fanned out across the country to deliver the same message.

Politically, Biden is leaning into a weakness and trying to turn it into a strength. The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows the president with just 38.3 percent approval on his handling of the economy, as opposed to 57.6 percent disapproval. Shockingly high inflation and the threat of a recession gave Republicans — who are very good at branding — reason to expect that “Bidenomics” would be a rhetorical cudgel they could use against Democrats in next year’s election.

The problem for Biden’s critics, though, is that Bidenomics appears to be working. And Biden has more than a year to drive that point home with voters.

Inflation, the most toxic economic poison for any incumbent president, was down to just 3 percent in June. That is still above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent; and gasoline prices have seen an uptick in recent days. But the June figure represents a dramatic decline from the peak inflation rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022.

Republicans hooted last year when Biden and the Democrats enacted landmark legislation to combat climate change and named it the Inflation Reduction Act. But now, Biden is pointing at the consumer price index numbers and boasting: It worked.

Meanwhile, unemployment has been at or near 50-year lows for more than a year — in June, it was 3.6 percent. The economy grew at a healthy 2.4 percent in the second quarter, despite the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting hikes in interest rates. The stock markets are booming. The Fed no longer forecasts even a brief recession.

Coming out of the historic turbulence caused by the covid-19 pandemic, in other words, we appear to be on a glide path toward a soft landing. It would be political malpractice for an incumbent president not to boast about such rose-colored numbers.

The problem for Biden, of course, is that voters’ perception of the state of the economy is a lagging indicator. The president got a bit of good news on that front two weeks ago, when the University of Michigan’s benchmark monthly survey of consumer sentiment reached its “most favorable reading” since October 2021.

That suggests voters are feeling much better about the economy. But this optimism has not translated into a more positive view of how the president is handling the economy. Not yet, anyway.

If the election were scheduled for this November, I’d question whether Biden had enough time to meaningfully shift his economic approval numbers. But there is plenty of time left between now and November 2024 to change those perceptions in his favor.

Two things need to happen.

First, the winning streak has to continue. Incomes have been rising faster than prices for the past four months, which means consumers are gradually catching up with inflation. But if I could predict exactly what’s going to happen with all of the economic data over the next 15 months, I’d probably start a hedge fund and make a few billion dollars. (And expect to pay my fair share in taxes.)

Perhaps most dangerous to Biden, politically, are gasoline prices, which have risen, on average, by about 20 cents a gallon over the last month, according to AAA. Filling the tank still costs much less than at last year’s peak. But gas prices are especially sensitive politically — they are posted on billboards for everyone to see — and they can be manipulated, including by foreign governments that might want to hurt Biden’s chances of reelection. If Biden’s opponent ends up being former president Donald Trump, I wonder what kind of shenanigans we might see from Saudi strongman Mohammed bin Salman.

Second, the president needs to keep repeating the Bidenomics mantra. This is entirely within Biden’s control, and clearly he’s ahead of me. The way to drive the message home, and to change perceptions over time, is to repeat it, repeat it, repeat it. And then say it again.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), of all people, helped Biden immensely when she framed Bidenomics as a continuation of the Great Society and the New Deal. By all means, Republicans, run against the ghosts of FDR and LBJ. I promise that JRB won’t mind one bit.

