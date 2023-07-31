Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I confess that I never watch those shows where the showbiz glitterati give awards to each other, but I know they overlooked the most compelling performance of recent years. That came in the 2017 internet classic “A Millennial Job Interview” in which a talented young woman played Amy, a 20-something job applicant who personified hilariously a host of traits now widely prevalent among that age group.

Asked whether her claimed proficiency in technology includes tools such as Excel or PowerPoint, Amy reveals that no, she meant Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat — “You know, the big ones.” She blithely assures the interviewer she can meet all the company’s research requests by asking Siri.

She is dumbfounded by his announcement that the work day starts at 8 a.m. “I don’t understand. Like, 8 in the morning? That kind of doesn’t work for me,” she says, because she is up texting her boyfriend in Paris until all hours, and doesn’t even get to Starbucks until 10, so 10:45 would be her ideal starting time. When the employer politely tells her that no job offer will be coming, she is shocked at his “hostility,” his lack of “validation” that makes her feel “not very safe,” and demands to see someone from the HR department about taking a “mental health day.”

Humor aside, job openings are even more plentiful today (about 10 million) than when the video was made (6.4 million), including for 20-somethings — a group that now includes the tail end of Millennials and members of Gen Z.

Advertisement

Lack of a traditional education won’t stop them. Employers for years have been seeing that the college diplomas they had assumed were evidence of readiness for adult job responsibilities were unreliable. More and more have dropped the application requirement of a bachelor’s degree. Enlightened state governments, such as Maryland’s under Republican Gov. Larry Hogan before he was term-limited out of office this year, have largely eliminated such prerequisites in hiring state employees. Increasingly, some demonstration of relevant job skills is valued over a sheepskin that might connote little real academic training or job readiness.

Talk to employers these days, amid the millions of job openings, and you hear that qualities even more basic are becoming prized in young applicants. Mere punctuality, the reliability to show up each scheduled workday, any sense of the responsibility to perform productively and honestly — these characteristics, once nonnegotiable assumptions, can now be enough to win a job.

Employers such as Suresh at the laundry I patronize, Melanie at her small software start-up, Hank at his heavy equipment rental business — all tell similar stories of young applicants whom they were more than willing to train, but had to turn away or let go because of their unreliability, irresponsibility or self-centered demands.

Advertisement

It isn’t just beleaguered small businesses that are dealing with this problem. A Fortune 50 CEO told the Wall Street Journal in March that today’s new hires have a very different concept of “full time”: “Who works 40 hours a week? No one under 35 suddenly does.”

It’s sometimes overlooked that businesses are our second, often remedial, institutions of higher education. Last year, business spending on training exceeded $100 billion for the first time, averaging over $1,200 per employee. Companies desperate for productive workers are willing to take on the burden of teaching the skills of their enterprise, if only they can find new hires with values once considered obvious and given, a price of entry for any new job.

Of course, a declining work ethic is neither a new phenomenon nor one confined to the young. Political scientist Charles Murray, with his 2012 book “Coming Apart,” and other writers have reported and quantified a major drop in industriousness among the prime working-age population.

Advertisement

But recent evidence suggests that the same colleges whose lack of rigor is producing those suspect diplomas might be disserving their student customers in a second way. A survey by a team from the Mary Christie Institute, Morning Consult, American Association of Colleges and Universities, the Healthy Minds Network and the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that nearly 40 percent of young professionals, ages 22 to 28, with at least a bachelor’s degree, say their college “did not help them develop skills to prepare them for the emotional or behavioral impact of the transition to the workplace.”

Surveys of those entering college almost invariably report that the No. 1 reason given for enrolling is to increase their earning potential — in other words, to become prepared for success in the world of work. Though that is clearly happening for many, the coddling culture that has grown up at too many schools might actually be setting some young people back instead of readying them to launch the careers to which they aspire. That won’t produce a workforce built for prosperity — for any of us.

Gift this article Gift Article