House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is under intense pressure from the right to do all he can to protect Donald Trump from justice and accountability. The former president’s backers want McCarthy (R-Calif.) to direct the House to defund Justice Department prosecutions of Trump and to impeach President Biden, apparently to muddy the waters around Trump’s culpability.

A new poll from the New York Times and Siena College helps explain why McCarthy might struggle to resist this pressure. Large percentages of likely GOP primary voters appear convinced of Trump’s innocence — and a big reason for this appears to be Fox News and right-wing media.

The poll’s top-line finding is that Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by overwhelming margins among these voters, which include registered Republicans and GOP-leaning independents. But it also finds:

71 percent of these voters don’t think Trump committed serious federal crimes.

75 percent say that in trying to overturn the 2020 election, he was merely exercising his right to contest the outcome.

71 percent say Republicans must stand by Trump.

On all these questions, there’s a notable split based on these voters’ media consumption. Huge majorities of those who turn to Fox News as their main source believe all those things, while sizable percentages of those who rely on mainstream news sources do not:

91 percent of those who rely on Fox do not think Trump committed serious crimes. Only 5 percent think he did. Among those who rely on mainstream sources, those numbers are 52 percent and 38 percent.

83 percent of those who rely on Fox think Trump merely exercised his right to contest his 2020 loss, vs. only 12 percent who say he threatened American democracy. Among voters who rely on mainstream news, those numbers are 58 percent and 37 percent.

85 percent of those who rely on Fox say Republicans must stand by Trump, vs. only 9 percent who disagree. Among those who rely on mainstream sources, those numbers are 49 percent and 46 percent.

A large percentage of these GOP primary voters — over 40 percent, according to Siena’s polling director — rely on Fox and/or other right-wing media sources for their news. And voters who rely on other right-wing sources give answers similar to those of Fox viewers.

Through Trump’s two impeachments, through our reckoning over the Jan. 6 insurrection, through the investigation and indictment of him over national security secrets, Fox News figures have relentlessly insisted that the real criminals are those who would hold Trump accountable, not Trump himself. With numbing regularity across all Trump scandals, as Media Matters’ Matt Gertz details, Fox has depicted all this as primarily a reflection of the corruption of our political system, and not the alleged criminality of Trump.

McCarthy — or “my Kevin,” as Trump aptly christened him — and other GOP leaders and elected Republicans followed the same tack, adopting the position that all law enforcement or congressional investigative activity involving Trump is inherently illegitimate. So where has that left all of them?

Well, as Punchbowl News reports, the intensifying charges against Trump have led him and his supporters to demand more from the House GOP: They want Biden impeached, more probes of the Biden family’s supposed crimes, Attorney General Merrick Garland held in contempt of Congress and more.

But those things could lead to tough votes for vulnerable members. So McCarthy and GOP leaders are fending off this pressure by tentatively supporting a mere precursor inquiry to the impeachment of Biden and letting House GOP committees run wild with lurid tales of Trumpian persecution. As Punchbowl notes, this effort to “walk a very narrow line” will get harder as the indictments mount.

A version of this has also afflicted Trump’s 2024 GOP primary rivals. Over the weekend, DeSantis gamely insisted that Trump wouldn’t be “in the mess that he’s in right now” if he had “drained the swamp like he promised,” which some media coverage is depicting as criticism of Trump over his legal travails.

But that’s not what it is: DeSantis is still blaming the system — not Trump’s penchant for stomping all over norms, laws and the peaceful transfer of power — for the former president’s perils. Even most of the other 2024 candidates, who acknowledge the seriousness of the charges, still contort themselves to blame the system, obviously calculating that the GOP base will reject anything that straightforwardly holds Trump accountable for his own alleged lawlessness.

We will never know whether the GOP primary electorate would have been this in thrall to the doctrine of Trump’s absolute innocence if Republican leaders had condemned his conduct at earlier points. But the role of Fox News and right-wing media in this disaster for democracy seems painfully clear.

