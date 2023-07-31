The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Legalizing fentanyl is not the answer for overdose deaths

July 31, 2023 at 6:01 p.m. EDT
Sgt. Peter Johnson talks about the signs of addiction on July 1, 2021, in Gaithersburg. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Megan McArdle’s July 26 Wednesday Opinion column, “A libertarian case for compelling drug treatment,” descended into a dangerous area when she contended the United States should legalize fentanyl and other deadly drugs, though the argument is nothing new, especially from libertarian circles.

We’ve already experimented with drug legalization in the United States: Legal, regulated pills such as OxyContin, untouched by adulterants such as fentanyl, flooded the streets for years, and the body count mounted. Our legal drugs, including alcohol and tobacco, have killed far more people than fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines ever have. That is because when drugs are legal, their price plummets, availability soars, and the commercialization and industrialization machines take hold. It’s a recipe for incredible damage.

Rather than throw up our hands and pretend nothing works, we can implement an evidence-informed strategy: holding drug traffickers and their state sponsors accountable, implementing modern, robust mass media and prevention campaigns (as we did successfully with smoking), offering treatment on demand, mandating rehabilitation within the criminal justice system (because so many nondrug offenders have drug problems) and expanding innovations such as drug treatment courts.

We need to fund and apply what we know can work — not reckless policies such as legalization that will consign so many more to addiction, misery and death.

Kevin A. Sabet, Washington

The writer is the president of the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions and a former three-time White House drug policy adviser.

