Megan McArdle’s July 26 Wednesday Opinion column, “ A libertarian case for compelling drug treatment ,” descended into a dangerous area when she contended the United States should legalize fentanyl and other deadly drugs, though the argument is nothing new, especially from libertarian circles.

We’ve already experimented with drug legalization in the United States: Legal, regulated pills such as OxyContin, untouched by adulterants such as fentanyl, flooded the streets for years, and the body count mounted. Our legal drugs, including alcohol and tobacco, have killed far more people than fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines ever have. That is because when drugs are legal, their price plummets, availability soars, and the commercialization and industrialization machines take hold. It’s a recipe for incredible damage.