Megan McArdle’s July 26 Wednesday Opinion column, “A libertarian case for compelling drug treatment,” descended into a dangerous area when she contended the United States should legalize fentanyl and other deadly drugs, though the argument is nothing new, especially from libertarian circles.
Rather than throw up our hands and pretend nothing works, we can implement an evidence-informed strategy: holding drug traffickers and their state sponsors accountable, implementing modern, robust mass media and prevention campaigns (as we did successfully with smoking), offering treatment on demand, mandating rehabilitation within the criminal justice system (because so many nondrug offenders have drug problems) and expanding innovations such as drug treatment courts.
We need to fund and apply what we know can work — not reckless policies such as legalization that will consign so many more to addiction, misery and death.
Kevin A. Sabet, Washington
The writer is the president of the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions and a former three-time White House drug policy adviser.