The July 23 Metro article about Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury, “Md. schools superintendent under fire for management style,” excluded voices of Maryland students, teachers and immigrants. By excluding us, the article failed to cover Mr. Choudhury’s equity-minded policies on multilingual English learners, which his critics concede are a strength.

As our state implements the multibillion-dollar public education investment known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, our coalitions and organizations have held the Maryland State Department of Education to account during Mr. Choudhury’s leadership more successfully than his critics have. These critics include anonymous mid-level bureaucrats who joined MSDE during the tenure of former governor Larry Hogan (R), a Blueprint opponent who undermined it.

As an immigrant and a teacher of immigrants, we know what it is like to be in a new place with few friends to defend you, be held to impossibly high standards and have strengths taken for granted. Mr. Choudhury’s imperfections do not justify undermining his leadership cavalierly, which harms marginalized students the Blueprint intends to help. Too many immigrant voices are left unheard in our policies. Mr. Choudhury’s work and efforts have led to a positive increase in immigrant students being heard.

Mr. Choudhury’s critics should join us in focusing on policy and people, not politics and personalities. If his full contract ends in 2028 without improved schools, we will admit our error. For now, we believe Mr. Choudhury earned the chance to lead Maryland schools through this historic opportunity.

Samreen Sheraz, Baltimore

The writer was a community organizer with Students Organizing a Multicultural and Open Society at Baltimore City College High School.

Owen Silverman Andrews, Baltimore

The writer has taught English to immigrants at Maryland community colleges and community-based organizations since 2013.

