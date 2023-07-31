Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After all, as Kathleen Parker wrote in a 2021 column on why the holidays remain the best, “Christmas isn’t a certain set of circumstances. It is a state of mind.”

So the long days of summer ought to make it even easier to enter that bright-shining space and don the virtues that come with it. They are, if you will, the gifts that keep on giving.

The since-deceased Michael Gerson wrote pretty much annually (alas, in December) on these virtues. His final holiday column, drafted as he was dying, is an unblinking tribute to hope. But the one from 2018 — on hope’s cousin, courage — is just as good.

Michael presented courage as the antidote to anxiety, “the defining emotion of our time.” Mary, mother of Jesus, had maybe more cause for anxiety than any other human in recorded history, but she forged through confusion, if not with optimism — “urging someone to be more optimistic is like urging someone to have higher cheekbones or bluer eyes,” Michael wrote — then with confidence.

Along with courage comes kindness. Recall the arrival of thousands of Afghans to the United States in 2021, lost and “tempest-tost” after the fall of their country, the Editorial Board wrote. The board invoked the Christmas spirit that winter to call Americans to their “innate generosity” to make a home for their new neighbors.

Post reporting around the same time showed an America very up to the task.

Christmas wasn’t a part of most of these Afghans’ tradition, nor is it for Benjamin Dreyer. But Dickens is. The season for him, even more than courage or kindness, is about the “Carol.”

His 2022 op-ed is a love letter to “A Christmas Carol” and Charles Dickens’s “scrumptious quotableness” that “begs to be read aloud.” His piece is full of fun facts about the classic; the revelation of how Dickens, on deadline, retrofitted a plot error is laugh-out-loud.

A very Petri Christmas

Speaking of laugh-out-loud, The Post’s Christmas queen is humor columnist Alexandra Petri. Her own sendup of “A Christmas Carol” in 2021 saw Sen. Joe Manchin, holding out on President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, unconvinced by visiting spirits.

In 2017, Melania Trump shared that she would like to spend the holidays “on a deserted island, a tropical island — [long pause] — with my family.” Alexandra imagined just that vacation for her.

But by far, the best of Alexandra’s yule oeuvre is …

... from Alexandra’s series of increasingly exasperated thank-you notes to the sender of the menagerie of gifts.

Things go well at first; less so as the creatures pile up: “I have been reported for animal hoarding and noise pollution. There is no surface in my home unpolluted by the touch of a filthy bird.”

Less Christmas

Okay, if thoughts of snow and sugarplum fairies can’t unstick you from the sweaty peak of summer, Post writers pitched in to provide eight other ways to keep cool.

Jennifer Finney Boylan suggests the beguilingly violet Aviation cocktail, it alone worth purchasing obscure liqueurs for. Bina Venkataraman literally sticks her head in the freezer. Michele Norris lauds just sitting on a porch, where “time seems to have its own rhythm.”

And Kathleen Parker, that lover of Christmas, battles her way winterward stoically: “Not whining is the best way to handle summer heat.”

Holliest, jolliest

We’ll be back to the regular newsletter tomorrow, but for the holiday haters out there, a quick politics fix:

Biden is diversifying the judicial bench, Jen Rubin writes , but Congress should create more seats for him to fill.

The GOP failed to win Biden skeptics last year, Henry Olsen writes . He says it must do better.

And you haters should at least know you’re in good company. Contributing columnist Brian Broome despises Christmas and its “unchecked, poinsettia-riddled capitalism.” Before anyone humbugs, hear out his complicated relationship with this, er, that time of year.

It’ll be here soon, but for now — merry summer!

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Tongue pokes toward the sky

To catch … a snowflake? Wait, no —

A/C unit drip!

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

