As a retired reading specialist and current literacy educator and consultant, I have watched the decline in reading interest, reading skills and reading comprehension over the years with increasing alarm. Alyssa Rosenberg was right: It is crucial that we restore the joy in reading, and it will take a collective effort from parents, guardians and teachers to make this change happen [“Captain Underpants vs. Roblox: How to get kids reading again,” op-ed, July 27].