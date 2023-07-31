As a retired reading specialist and current literacy educator and consultant, I have watched the decline in reading interest, reading skills and reading comprehension over the years with increasing alarm. Alyssa Rosenberg was right: It is crucial that we restore the joy in reading, and it will take a collective effort from parents, guardians and teachers to make this change happen [“Captain Underpants vs. Roblox: How to get kids reading again,” op-ed, July 27].
Neuroscientists offer more dramatic reasons for encouraging reading, specifically reading for pleasure, to combat the addicting attraction to and reliance on digital media. Recent studies show that print-based reading allows the reader to develop the cognitive processes of imagination, reflection, empathy and critical thinking. Conversely, technological sources of information, such as virtual games or social media, are conducive to fast-moving, continuous input; such immediacy impedes the development of critical cognitive processes.
It is scary to imagine that future reading could be reduced to quick, fleeting moments of funny videos, bulleted lists and 10 tips to improve whatever. If studies continue to document a lack of development of empathy, for example, I worry about the future of our country and our world.
I encourage fellow worrywarts to volunteer to read to school groups or become literacy mentors. It will take a concerted effort to change things around.
