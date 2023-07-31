According to the Princeton Review, 54 percent of high school graduates in the United States are not proficient in reading. The best thing we can do to increase recruitment in the military services is improve education in the United States until most high school graduates are sufficiently proficient in reading that they can qualify for military service. And we should teach them that military service is an excellent way to attain valuable occupational skills and the soft skills that will enable them to earn an excellent living in the military and after they leave it.