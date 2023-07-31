Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A big reason the red wave failed to materialize in last year’s midterms, defying my and many others’ predictions, comes down to one group of people: those who “somewhat disapproved” of President Biden. Despite their negative feelings, this bloc of voters backed the president’s party. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Clearly, Republicans misunderstood these folks and were wrong to think that blaming Biden for inflation, crime and immigration was sufficient to earn their votes. The GOP cannot make that mistake again.

To understand how abnormal last year’s midterms were, consider Biden’s anemic approval ratings. Midterm exit polling found that only 44 percent of voters approved of Biden on Election Day. Yet Democrats maintained control of the Senate and lost only a few seats in the House.

Barack Obama and Donald Trump had roughly identical approval ratings ahead of their first midterm elections. Their parties lost about 60 and 40 House seats, respectively.

“Somewhat disapprovers” were a main reason for Democrats’ performance last year, bucking historical trends:

This makes it crucial that GOP analysts and campaigns understand who these people are ahead of 2024. A similar misstep this cycle could prove fatal to the party’s hopes.

They should turn to the Pew Research Center, which conducted a stunning 5,100 interviews with voters as part of its June American Trends Panel surveys. Twenty percent of respondents disapproved of Biden’s job performance, but not “strongly.” That yields enough data to provide a statistically confident read of their views.

Pew was kind enough to provide me with a detailed examination of the survey’s results of these individuals. The first thing that stands out is their political leanings: Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents outnumber Republicans and Republican-leaning independents by a margin of 50 percent to 40 percent. No doubt, it was that first group that Biden targeted last year when he focused on “ultra-MAGA Republicans.”

This demographic is also politically “moderate.” Half of them used that term when asked to describe their ideology, and their views on issues are consistent with it. On immigration, climate change, gun violence and the federal budget deficit, this these not-so-strong Biden disapprovers usually held positions between those of strong approvers and strong disapprovers.

That means in order to convert Biden’s unpopularity to votes, Republicans will need to persuade politically moderate Democratic leaners who don’t necessarily share the GOP base’s views to back the Republican Party. And they will need to do so while Democrats aggressively courts these voters in the same way as during the midterms, by constantly reminding them why they dislike Republicans.

Republicans will face a challenge winning these voters even on issues on which they lean toward the GOP’s position. For example, the Pew survey shows that while 70 percent of these folks see illegal immigration as either a “very big problem” or a “moderately big problem,” they were less supportive of hard-line immigration views. Only 30 percent thought it was “very important” to reduce the number of people seeking asylum in the United States, and only 42 percent said the same of requiring immigrants to apply for asylum before they travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.

That’s perhaps unsurprising considering the demographics of these voters. They are less White (50 percent) and more Hispanic (24 percent) than any other category of respondents. Nine percent are Asian, and 11 percent are Black. It’s possible such backgrounds make these voters less open to harsh rhetoric on immigration, even if they generally think Biden has done a poor job controlling the border.

The religious and socioeconomic status of these people also pose challenges for the GOP. They are poorer (40 percent are considered “lower income”), are much less Christian (55 percent) and attend religious services less frequently (only 27 percent attend at least once a month) than those who “very strongly” disapprove of Biden. The GOP likely cannot count on social issues to make up for other failures.

Historically, incumbent presidents receive about the same share of the popular vote as their job approval rating on Election Day. Unless Biden’s job approval rises to close to 50 percent, the election will be decided by his “somewhat disapprovers.” Republicans better start paying more attention to them.

