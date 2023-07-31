Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio’s government, with Republicans in charge of the legislature and the governor’s office, has cut taxes. It’s a dog-bites-man story, which is why you probably haven’t heard about it. But it’s worth noting because it runs counter to a common claim about Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight According to that argument, Republicans are well along in the process of jettisoning their old free-market orthodoxy. Trump buried Ronald Reagan’s party, with its fixation on limiting government and slashing entitlements. Among today’s conservatives, we’re told, all the energy is behind raising tariffs, breaking up big companies and establishing government-led industrial policies.

Except, Republican legislators keep doing what they always do: cutting taxes. Alabama is instead cutting the sales tax on food and is sending out tax rebates. Five states — Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa and Mississippi — are adopting flat taxes.

We’re often told that the Republican embrace of Trumpism has put Reaganism in the ash heap of history — along with the associated idea of “fusionism,” which seeks to pursue free-market and social-conservative goals simultaneously. There is no more fusionist policy idea than school vouchers. Libertarian economist Milton Friedman first popularized them, and religious conservatives have been among their strongest supporters.

And now this Reaganite alliance between libertarians and social conservatives is making faster legislative progress in the states than ever. In the past two years, eight states have passed expansive school-choice programs that include private and religious schools. Ohio’s new tax-cutting budget includes such a program. Even Pennsylvania, with a Democratic governor, has come close to enacting one.

Republicans’ major victories during the Trump administration also fit neatly within the old fusionist paradigm. Trump cut taxes, restrained regulation and appointed conservative judges. The continuity with previous Republican policies could perhaps be dismissed as the result of Trump’s having been outmaneuvered by old-school Republicans such as Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan.

But even now, with Ryan out of Congress and Trump well ahead in the Republican primary race, much of the old consensus endures. Some of the advocates of a less market-oriented conservatism think Republicans should go easier on labor unions. Meanwhile, the percentage of workers in unions keeps declining, and Republicans keep cheering the trend — and helping it along. The Republican governments of Arkansas and Florida have, for example, stopped deducting union dues for state workers.

Why, then, has the notion of a great Republican transformation on limited government become so entrenched? Partly because Republicans really have moved on some issues. These days they sound less deferential to business (which also, not coincidentally, has a different political slant than it once did). The party has a stronger protectionist wing than it used to, and it has cooled on trade with China especially. The new economic plan from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis largely sticks to the script of cutting taxes, spending and regulation, departing from it just long enough to endorse new restrictions on imports from China.

The purity of the party’s past free-market convictions has also been exaggerated. Reagan-era conservatives were, if anything, more in favor of restricting trade with the country’s main adversary of the time, the Soviet Union, than today’s are of restricting trade with China. Republican politicians have almost always been skittish about reforming Social Security and Medicare. Ryan had to overcome a lot of resistance to get the party to consider such reforms nearly a decade ago. When Republicans shy away from the issue now, they aren’t reflecting a new Trump-era consensus. They’re reverting to type.

Nearly everyone in politics has an interest in not seeing this continuity. People who want Trump to have actually turned Republicans into a workers’ party play up the idea of a revolution; so too do former Republicans who left the party out of disgust with Trump, and Democrats who want to court them. But the biggest changes in the party since the 2016 presidential campaign don’t have to do with how it thinks about the size and scope of government. They can be found, rather, in the party’s tolerance of conspiracy theories and its view of the importance of character in officeholders.

It’s true that Trump’s rise has been sufficiently disorienting to Republicans that they are not always sure what they stand for. But when Republicans act, the old instincts are as strong as ever.

