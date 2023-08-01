The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Alleviate the U.S. munitions shortage

August 1, 2023 at 2:18 p.m. EDT
Thousands of completed, but not yet armed, shells, lower right, at the Scranton, Pa., Army Ammunition Plant on Feb. 1. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

George F. Will was right on the money in his July 27 op-ed, “America’s disappearing defense base.”

In World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt had the same problem. The nation had an economy that could produce millions of civilian goods and not nearly enough munitions. Roosevelt essentially closed down the civilian economy and converted it to munitions production. During the war, the munitions factories were open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The munitions plants were never closed. Roosevelt called this “the great arsenal of democracy.”

No one is suggesting that President Biden shut down the civilian economy and convert it to manufacture munitions. Nonetheless, Mr. Biden should declare an emergency and issue an executive order keeping the plants manufacturing munitions open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. If this were to happen, it would alleviate the shortage of munitions and allow more of them to be shipped to Ukraine.

Lee Hurwitz, Rockville

