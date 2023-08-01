George F. Will was right on the money in his July 27 op-ed, “America’s disappearing defense base.”
No one is suggesting that President Biden shut down the civilian economy and convert it to manufacture munitions. Nonetheless, Mr. Biden should declare an emergency and issue an executive order keeping the plants manufacturing munitions open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. If this were to happen, it would alleviate the shortage of munitions and allow more of them to be shipped to Ukraine.
Lee Hurwitz, Rockville