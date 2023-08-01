There are some staggering numbers to consider. Originally estimated to cost $2 billion , the Purple Line is now expected to cost $9.3 billion , more than four times the original estimate. This train will never be funded by ridership fees ; this boondoggle will be forever subsidized with taxes. The original completion date has been extended several times, with the current estimate being May 2027. That means Capital Crescent Trail users will have been denied full access for 10 years . I have no faith in these estimates anymore.

The amount of time trail users have been and will continue to be denied access is unacceptable. We used to have an approximately 20-mile loop that tied the Capital Crescent Trail to Rock Creek Park. The area between Elm Street Urban Park in Bethesda and Jones Mill Road is the only part of that loop that is missing. Given our patience and forever funding, we should have this section of the loop immediately temporarily opened while we wait an additional three to four years for the project to be completed. It’s the very least Maryland could do for trail users.