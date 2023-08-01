Regarding the July 15 Metro article “Light-rail Purple Line delayed until 2027”:
The amount of time trail users have been and will continue to be denied access is unacceptable. We used to have an approximately 20-mile loop that tied the Capital Crescent Trail to Rock Creek Park. The area between Elm Street Urban Park in Bethesda and Jones Mill Road is the only part of that loop that is missing. Given our patience and forever funding, we should have this section of the loop immediately temporarily opened while we wait an additional three to four years for the project to be completed. It’s the very least Maryland could do for trail users.
Chuck Sullivan, Bethesda