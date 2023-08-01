Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charles Allen, a Democrat, represents Ward 6 on the D.C. Council. Now that Daniel Snyder finally got his “don’t-let-the-door-hit-you” moment and the Commanders are under new ownership, it seems everyone is asking the same question: Where’s the new stadium going? But that’s the wrong question. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Instead, we need to ask what’s the most important sports venue deal in the District. The answer is clear: Capital One Arena.

The urgency was laid out in The Post’s reporting last month. Capital One Arena is showing its age, and as early as 2027, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the owner of both the Wizards and Capitals, could explore relocating the teams into a new venue, perhaps outside D.C.

Things heated up last week with the committee that oversees the District considering a bill that would extend the city’s lease on the land where RFK Stadium sits. In doing so, the future of the RFK campus has been thrust into the center of our public debate.

Whenever a community debates tax dollars going to wealthy sports owners, skepticism is warranted. Although I’m a big football fan, I’ve been the loudest advocate on the D.C. Council against building a new stadium at RFK, largely because it would require a massive public subsidy with little to show for it — among all professional sports, NFL stadiums are poor economic drivers despite the large place they occupy in our discourse. When the public subsidizes arenas for professional sports franchises, it isn’t paying for new seats, suites and scoreboards. Rather, it is paying for what the success of that arena does for the surrounding area and the city’s budget long-term. So the return on investment matters. A lot.

Investing in Capital One Arena instead of RFK makes sense, and there are two compelling arguments why.

First, Capital One Arena is active year-round and sits on top of one of the most connected Metro stations in the country. It anchors two teams that play more than 80 home games a year, is home court for the Georgetown Hoyas, and hosts concerts and special events, bringing more than 2 million people annually to the area during about 230 to 240 events a year. The DowntownDC Business Improvement District estimates Capital One Arena’s activity brings in $330 million annually in tax revenue simply from game and concert days. There is no offseason for this venue.

Compare that with any existing NFL stadium, which — under the very best of circumstances — will host just 20 to 30 events per year. I’m sorry, but empty stadiums that gobble up acres of land for parking lots — not housing, mixed-use retail, recreation or green space — don’t drive economic progress, even if the handful of game days are fun.

It’s clear that the venue hosting two sports teams playing three to four games a week throughout the fall, winter and spring is a far more effective economic engine than an NFL team that plays eight home games per year and only for six months. Compare Gallery Place to Landover, Md., if you think otherwise.

NFL stadium backers point out these large venues host other events. Of course, this hypothetical new stadium would also be competing to host marquee concerts against another venue we’ve already significantly invested in (and still need to): Nationals Park.

Second, should owner Ted Leonsis and his team move two major league franchises to a new location outside the District, the loss would be profound for our downtown. In every conversation I’ve had with government and community leaders, the murky future of Capital One Arena is an urgent, unresolved issue.

Securing a renewed deal signals that the District is committed to a downtown that has to be transformed to survive. It further aligns with tax abatements and special exemptions just approved by the D.C. Council to speed up conversions of empty office buildings into residences. To not act on Capital One Arena would undermine all those efforts.

In sports terminology, if D.C. lets Monumental walk away as a free agent, we’ll be losing almost nightly, year-round economic activity — and jobs, housing and ridership for our public transit system would go with it. It would send the message that we’ve given up on the downtown of the nation’s capital: Who wants to open a new store or restaurant or convert a commercial property to apartments in an empty, destabilized Chinatown?

Our downtown carries a good part of the District’s budget, and in this tight financial climate, we’re going to need to fund smart investments to launch its transformation. The choice is clear. D.C. needs to invest in the proven and existing product — not be distracted by the latest shiny object. Capital One Arena should be our top priority.

