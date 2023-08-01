Columnist Eugene Robinson is online every Tuesday for a live chat where he’ll talk about the latest political and cultural developments. Submit your question or comment below. The chat will start on this page at 1 p.m. Eastern.
Live chats with columnists
Live chats:
- With Erik Wemple: Is the New York Times’ elimination of its sports department part of a larger trend?
- With David Ignatius: How can the Ukraine war end?
- With Alexandra Petri: What’s the funniest thing you’ve ever eaten?
- With Eugene Robinson: Will McCarthy stick to his words?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Have Republicans hit bottom?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Should Biden replace Harris?
Submit a question:
- Erik Wemple (Mondays once a month at 12 p.m. ET)
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post live chats
Having a technical issue with a chat? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.