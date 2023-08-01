Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michael R. Bloomberg, co-founder of Bloomberg and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, was mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. Anyone who has set foot in Washington recently knows that the city remains a shadow of its former self, as too many federal employees continue working from home. At some agencies, employee absences have negatively affected customer service. This has gone on too long. The pandemic is over. Excuses for allowing offices to sit empty should end, too.

In his State of the Union address in March 2022, President Biden promised that “the vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.” Ten months later, when most workers still weren’t back in offices, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) urged “decisive action by the White House.” Instead, this past April, the White House came up with new guidance that once more encouraged federal workers to return to the office — and once more set no firm targets or timelines. Unsurprisingly, little has changed.

A recent survey by the Government Accountability Office shows just how bad the situation remains. The GAO measured 24 federal agencies’ use of their headquarters during one week in each of January, February and March. Six of these agencies — the Agriculture Department, the General Services Administration, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of Personnel Management, the Small Business Administration and the Social Security Administration — recorded an average occupancy rate of less than 10 percent. Seventeen of them averaged 25 percent or less. Across all 24 agencies, the average was only a little more than 20 percent. In other words: Federal offices are mostly empty.

Bowser helped lead the way in getting public schools reopened during the pandemic, and yet federal agencies are still dragging their heels. Some are trying to get credit for creating hybrid work arrangements while requiring employees to come in only a handful of days a month, while more and more private companies require people to be back in the office at least three days a week.

At Bloomberg, for more than a year, we have been asking employees to work in our offices at least three days a week. There will always be a need for exceptions, of course, but more than 80 percent of our people have been meeting the standard. In the fall, much of the company will move to four days a week, as some of our employees are already doing.

Our managers have seen the benefits of returning to in-person work, and we have heard about those benefits from their teams, too, especially from young people just starting their careers. When senior managers are not present to mentor and nurture junior staff members, it hurts their professional development and prospects for career growth — and the future of the organization, too.

Some people argue that remote work for federal employees isn’t a problem. Tell that to the taxpayers who are footing the bill for empty floor space and the costs of maintenance, as the GAO emphasizes. Tell it to the small businesses that are suffering, whose tax payments fund city services. Tell it to the many residents who rely on those services, especially poor people and elderly people. Remote work by civil servants is especially troubling because the federal government is a monopoly supplier. In the private sector, if remote workers do a poor job, business suffers and customers take their spending elsewhere. In the public sector, people just have to put up with poor service.

Employee union leaders are resisting return-to-office efforts, of course, but the case for remote work looks increasingly weak. Though some early research found that remote employees were more productive than those in the office, newer studies are finding the opposite. Remote work’s organizational benefits, if any, are likely to fade with time because the first months of working from home can draw on established relationships and office-based patterns of collaboration. With time and as workers change jobs, these understandings break down. In jobs where productivity is hard to measure, face-to-face supervision and mentoring are especially important.

Some of the post-pandemic changes in where and how work is done might persist — and some of this innovation, proving itself in competition, might be valuable. Agencies should have flexibility to allow some remote work, particularly where recruitment and retention challenges — which are declining nationally — persist. Yet overall, there’s no good reason why government workers have been so much slower than everyone else to get back to the office at least a few days a week, especially when so many jobs — from social services to law enforcement — require people to be present.

The federal government should lead by example, and the president should keep his promise. Taxpayers deserve immediate action and hard deadlines — and the better service and stronger capital city that will result.

