Opinion U.S. women’s soccer still doesn’t have equity

August 1, 2023 at 2:18 p.m. EDT
U.S. national women's soccer team forward Alex Morgan moves the ball down the field during a May 26, 2019, game against Mexico. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Macaela MacKenzie’s July 28 op-ed, “U.S. Soccer supports working moms. Are you watching, America?,” sugarcoated many of the fraught issues between U.S. Soccer and its women’s team. The “historic equal-pay deal” the author referenced underscores this issue: The women’s team outperforms the men’s in popularity, wins and revenue, but its members make the same amount of money as members of the men’s team — for doing their jobs better. That’s not equity

Working-mom-athletes such as Alex Morgan are thriving despite the organization, not because of it.

Randi Braun, Washington

