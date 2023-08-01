Macaela MacKenzie’s July 28 op-ed, “U.S. Soccer supports working moms. Are you watching, America?,” sugarcoated many of the fraught issues between U.S. Soccer and its women’s team. The “historic equal-pay deal” the author referenced underscores this issue: The women’s team outperforms the men’s in popularity, wins and revenue, but its members make the same amount of money as members of the men’s team — for doing their jobs better. That’s not equity