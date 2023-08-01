Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though the July 27 Politics & the Nation article “Experts on aging not that worried about Biden, Trump” was interesting, I’m afraid it very much missed the point. The question isn’t whether President Biden and former president Donald Trump would remain alive during a four-year term beginning in 2025; they have a reasonable chance of doing so. Rather, the question is whether each would retain the ability to perform the job. Based on personal experience and close observation of men in their 80s, I think the answer is probably not.

Eight years ago, my wife and I moved to a retirement community. I was in my 80th year at the time, an active retiree working hundreds of volunteer hours annually. Alas, no more. Now in my 88th year and having survived two extended hospitalizations and subject to a serious chronic conditions, macular degeneration, hearing loss, reduced energy and neuropathy, I can say there is no way I could even come close to meeting the physical demands of the presidency. Very frequently, men who eight years ago were high-functioning are now either dead or barely able to walk. After 80, aging accelerates markedly.

The article noted that “other presidents have governed despite significant illnesses in office, including … Woodrow Wilson, who was incapacitated after a stroke.” In fact, historians agree that Wilson did not function effectively after his stroke. His wife acted as gatekeeper to maintain the farce that Wilson continued to govern. It might be the case that the United States failed to join the League of Nations because Wilson no longer was able to lead the fight for membership.

Advertisement

Ability to perform is as important as longevity.

William O. Kafes, Williamsburg, Va.

The July 27 article “Experts on aging not that worried about Biden, Trump” quoted experts who downplayed fears that presidents older than 80 could falter in the conduct of their duties. Yet two other recent articles provided major examples of faltering. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) found himself unable to speak at a news conference [“McConnell guided away from briefing after freezing mid-sentence,” news, July 27], and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) appeared to need help in casting a Senate vote [“The average age of Congress is rising with no changes coming anytime soon,” news, July 30]. Mr. McConnell and Ms. Feinstein both vow to finish their terms. This is exactly what voters are concerned about.

Advertisement

Eaton Lattman, Baltimore

I suppose the advanced age of members of Congress, as detailed in the July 30 article “The average age of Congress is rising with no changes coming anytime soon,” explains why the members need to go on a five-week vacation before returning in September to their grueling three-day workweeks.

And yet, while they rest, hundreds of military promotions are still pending, held up by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). The senator apparently has magical powers, granted by Senate rules, that allow him to block this essential business and, in the process, endanger military readiness.

Here’s an idea: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should call the Senate back into session to deal with those promotions by Senate rules, one by one if necessary, to circumvent Mr. Tuberville’s hold. The Senate should start with the commandant of the Marine Corps and other high-ranking positions, then work down the list.

Here is an even more radical idea: Use the session to change the Senate rules so that one senator cannot single-handedly bring the nation’s business to a halt.