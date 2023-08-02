The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The dangerous fantasy that we can erase our carbon output

August 2, 2023 at 5:13 p.m. EDT
It is a painful irony that extreme heat waves are driving us to burn more fossil fuels to cool our homes, as reported in the July 29 front-page article “ ‘Vicious cycle’: Heat waves ramp up burning of fossil fuels.” This is a testament to the failure of political leaders and utility giants to move away from dirty energy sources; the massive build-out of gas-fired power plants brought on by the fracking boom has only brought us closer to climate crisis.

This sorry of state of affairs is unfortunately leading some — including the Biden administration — to put faith in the tech fix known as carbon capture. Despite years of research and billions of dollars in public and private funding, not a single gas-fired power plant in the United States is equipped with carbon-capture technology — and none are on the horizon.

The notion that we can continue to burn fossil fuels and simply erase the climate pollution created by gas-fired power plants is a dangerous fantasy — one that keeps polluting energy sources in place.

Wenonah Hauter, Washington

The writer is executive director of Food & Water Watch.

