It is a painful irony that extreme heat waves are driving us to burn more fossil fuels to cool our homes, as reported in the July 29 front-page article “ ‘Vicious cycle’: Heat waves ramp up burning of fossil fuels.” This is a testament to the failure of political leaders and utility giants to move away from dirty energy sources; the massive build-out of gas-fired power plants brought on by the fracking boom has only brought us closer to climate crisis.