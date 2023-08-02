In his July 28 op-ed, “GOP voters know the anti-Ukraine right is wrong,” Marc A. Thiessen lionized “the vast majority” of House Republicans for “spectacularly” beating back efforts by prominent Republicans to diminish U.S. support for Ukraine. In fact, a very substantial portion of House Republicans, 40 percent in one instance and more than 30 percent in two others he cited, voted to deeply cut support for Ukraine. He failed to mention it was the 100 percent of House Democrats voting against those cuts that produced the overwhelming margins for passage.