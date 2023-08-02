Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It is as though someone at Fitch Ratings accidentally hit “publish” Tuesday on its announcement that it was downgrading U.S. government debt from AAA to AA+. The timing was bizarre. The report came out just as the nation was distracted by former president Donald Trump’s indictment. Economic news has been so positive this summer that the Federal Reserve and many on Wall Street no longer predict a recession. Yes, the United States has a long-term debt problem, but the situation has improved slightly in recent months after President Biden and House Republicans struck a deal to avert a debt ceiling crisis, and the U.S. economy has performed better than expected. All of this makes U.S. debt more attractive, not less.

Americans should not panic. Yet they also should not dismiss concerns about the national debt’s long-term trajectory. Here are the three key takeaways from the Fitch news.

Fitch’s rationale is flawed. The rating agency based its downgrade on several considerations: an “erosion of governance,” “fiscal deterioration” due in the next three years and a growing government debt burden. Only the third reason makes much sense, but it’s not as though the debt outlook suddenly worsened. It has been known for decades that costs would jump for Social Security, Medicare and other programs as baby boomers retired. Fitch predicts a tough few years ahead largely because of its forecast of an imminent recession, but that prediction appears outdated. And while few would disagree that politics has become more partisan and contentious, lawmakers didn’t default on U.S. debt obligations. They negotiated a compromise that will actually save a modest amount of money in the coming years. Mr. Biden also quietly launched a White House working group last month to look at ways to avoid future debt ceiling brinkmanship. (We favor scrapping the debt ceiling altogether.) Overall, U.S. debt remains one of the safest assets on the planet.

The impact will be minimal. Wall Street is largely shrugging off the downgrade because it didn’t say anything new and U.S. government debt is still an attractive investment. As Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen put it, “Fitch’s decision does not change what all of us already know: that Treasury securities remain the world’s preeminent safe and liquid asset.” On a practical level, many of the world’s biggest investors, such as pension funds and banks, are required to buy large amounts of safe assets. U.S. debt still qualifies, even with the slight knock down in its rating.

Still, this should inspire reform. The absence of a substantial short-term response to Fitch’s debt downgrade should not encourage continued complacency on the nation’s long-term trajectory. Two of the country’s three biggest bond rating agencies — Fitch and S&P Global Ratings — now give U.S. debt a slightly diminished rating. The best way for Mr. Biden and Republicans and Democrats in Congress to prove Fitch and S&P wrong is for lawmakers to begin to tackle the country’s long-term fiscal challenges, starting with Social Security.

Costs are rising much faster than revenue, especially with an aging population. U.S. debt as a share of the economy is on track to surpass even World War II levels as soon as 2029, the Congressional Budget Office warns. No one knows when or whether the debt will reach a crisis point, but the risks grow as the debt level swells.

Even if there isn’t a calamity moment, rising debt and interest costs harm the economy as more national wealth goes to debt service and fewer dollars remain for public or private investment in research, infrastructure, education and other areas that can boost growth. Then there’s the reality that Social Security can make full payments to retirees for only another decade. Starting in 2034, payments will have to be reduced if changes aren’t made soon.