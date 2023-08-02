The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Chat with Jennifer Rubin about her columns, politics, policy and more

By
Columnist|
August 2, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Columnist Jennifer Rubin is online every Wednesday for a live chat where she’ll interact with readers, discuss her columns and answer questions on the news of the week. Submit your question or comment below. The chat will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Waiting for the chat to go live? Read Jennifer Rubin’s columns and past live chats, or or sign up to receive her subscriber-only newsletter.

Live chats with columnists

Live chats:

Submit a question:

See all Washington Post live chats

Having a technical issue with a chat? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.

Loading...