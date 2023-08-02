In her July 30 op-ed, “McConnell’s pause says a lot about aging leaders,” Kathleen Parker conceded that it takes hard work to achieve the power that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and President Biden have, but she insisted that they “have a duty to their country … to walk away while they still can do so with dignity.” Ms. Parker told us how relevant and effective both Mr. McConnell and Mr. Biden are but complained that “Americans [must] be forced to witness such a traumatic event” as Mr. McConnell’s freeze during a news conference.