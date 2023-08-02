In her July 30 op-ed, “McConnell’s pause says a lot about aging leaders,” Kathleen Parker conceded that it takes hard work to achieve the power that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and President Biden have, but she insisted that they “have a duty to their country … to walk away while they still can do so with dignity.” Ms. Parker told us how relevant and effective both Mr. McConnell and Mr. Biden are but complained that “Americans [must] be forced to witness such a traumatic event” as Mr. McConnell’s freeze during a news conference.
A leader “who hasn’t held a real job since he was elected to the Senate in 1972” but who has been able to quash a pandemic and boost employment, the economy and our infrastructure, as Mr. Biden has, is not “clinging to power” or “depriving the country of fresh insights and representation.” I am glad to see the president age in office. It is “fair to ask us to watch.”
Pamela Tinkham-Harms, North Chesterfield, Va.