Regarding the July 29 Politics & the Nation article “Alito: Congress can’t police Supreme Court ethics”: Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. marveled “at all the nonsense that has been written about me in the last year.” He further argued that because no one else would defend him, he must do it himself. The justice protests too much.

Though Supreme Court justices might be immune from congressionally mandated ethics standards, they are not immune from the checks and balances embedded in the Constitution and discussed at length in the Federalist Papers. After all, the justices are accountable under penalty of impeachment. Thus, Supreme Court justices should not assume imperial airs any more than the president or members of Congress.

Justice Alito should recognize that suspicious contacts with wealthy patrons, who might have business before the court, jeopardize even the most elemental ethical principles. Publicly defending himself to protect his presumed prerogatives is unseemly at best. For the sake of the court and the nation, Justice Alito would be wise to walk more humbly through the corridors of power.

Arthur J. Horowitz, Washington

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s lack of the ethics expected of the Supreme Court is exceeded only by his arrogance. Justice Alito said that no one in the organized legal community is defending him: “That’s just not happening. And so at a certain point I’ve said to myself, nobody else is going to do this, so I have to defend myself.” Is he so arrogant and out of touch as to not realize that no one is defending him because his ethical behavior is indefensible?

Sheridan Neimark, Silver Spring

Ruth Marcus’s July 31 op-ed, “The high court’s ‘plain-spoken defender’ is just plain wrong,” rightly pointed out that Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s view that Congress cannot regulate the Supreme Court is misleading.

That said, I worry that Ms. Marcus missed his broader point: that the Supreme Court is not beholden to Congress. Her examples — that Congress sets the justices’ salaries, creates their staff and even writes the oath they take — only proved the point that the justices have historically complied with congressional action. But they could just as easily not accept that salary, not use any staff and even refuse to take that oath if they wanted to. An ethics code would be no different.