Despite the fact that LGBTQ+ youths are facing outsize impacts of the ongoing youth mental health crisis, credible and safe online resources are being stripped away by governments in states such as Virginia, Texas and Florida. These resources offer a lifeline of support and information access for young people who might be facing poor mental health outcomes in an increasingly hostile political and social atmosphere. Supervised and facilitated forums, discussion boards and informative sites provide a space where youths and young adults can build a community that they might not have access to in daily life.