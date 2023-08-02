The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion LGBTQ+ youths need access to affirming care

August 2, 2023 at 5:14 p.m. EDT
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in September in Stafford. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

The Aug. 1 editorial “Mr. Youngkin undermines LGBTQ+ youths” exposed a dangerous trend happening in state legislatures across the country: Policymakers are actively severing access to critical resources for LGBTQ+ youths.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Despite the fact that LGBTQ+ youths are facing outsize impacts of the ongoing youth mental health crisis, credible and safe online resources are being stripped away by governments in states such as Virginia, Texas and Florida. These resources offer a lifeline of support and information access for young people who might be facing poor mental health outcomes in an increasingly hostile political and social atmosphere. Supervised and facilitated forums, discussion boards and informative sites provide a space where youths and young adults can build a community that they might not have access to in daily life.

As chief program officer at Active Minds, I have witnessed the positive impact that increased access to affirming spaces, both in and outside the classroom, can have on the mental health of young people. Providing LGBTQ+ youths with the opportunity to engage in open and honest conversations about their experiences is essential to their mental well-being. Attempting to hide resources that facilitate those lines of communication in the name of “safety” is disingenuous and alarming.

Laura Horne, Washington

Loading...