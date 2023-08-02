The Aug. 1 editorial “Mr. Youngkin undermines LGBTQ+ youths” exposed a dangerous trend happening in state legislatures across the country: Policymakers are actively severing access to critical resources for LGBTQ+ youths.
As chief program officer at Active Minds, I have witnessed the positive impact that increased access to affirming spaces, both in and outside the classroom, can have on the mental health of young people. Providing LGBTQ+ youths with the opportunity to engage in open and honest conversations about their experiences is essential to their mental well-being. Attempting to hide resources that facilitate those lines of communication in the name of “safety” is disingenuous and alarming.
Laura Horne, Washington