Lina Mounzer is a writer and translator in Beirut. On a late-November day in 2013, an allegedly Russian-leased freighter bound for Mozambique docked at the Port of Beirut and later offloaded from its cargo hold some 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate. No one can say why it stopped in Beirut, which reportedly wasn’t on its itinerary, or exactly why the ammonium nitrate was removed. The industrial sacks were placed in Hangar 12, in the shadow of the port’s massive grain silos. As of that moment, the countdown began to what would be one of the largest nonnuclear explosions in history.

Signatures were no doubt scrawled on dotted lines, the names of all those who authorized the reception and continued storage of the cargo. The longer the ammonium nitrate sat there, the more people knew about it; something so huge doesn’t pass unnoticed — perhaps especially not at this port, a notorious gold mine for the various militias-cum-cartels-cum-political-parties that have been running Lebanon since the 1975-1990 civil war.

After the end of the war, the militia leaders gifted themselves with blanket amnesty for all the massacres and disappearances they’d perpetrated over 15 years. This left them free to rise to positions of power, including as members and heads of parliament and even as presidents of the republic. It also allowed them to install their loyalists and cronies in the country’s key institutions. Lebanon’s notoriously complicated politics are best understood through the logic of a mafia state: Nothing happens without the dons’ say. They get a cut of everything and expect undying loyalty. To this day, there have been no answers or reparations for the families of the 150,000 civil war dead and more than 17,000 disappeared. This was the country into which the ammonium nitrate was offloaded.

Ammonium nitrate is chiefly used for two things: as fertilizer and in the making of explosives. For this reason, it has to be stored safely. Yet the sacks were placed atop one another haphazardly, some of them pierced and spilling their innards on the floor of a hangar that also contained jugs of oil, kerosene, hydrochloric acid — and 15 tons of fireworks. It was a space designed to be a ticking time bomb.

The bomb would detonate on Aug. 4, 2020, at 6:08 p.m., about half an hour after a fire of unknown cause broke out in Hangar 12. A good many people must have known that it was no ordinary fire, that this was the catastrophe that a few whistleblowers had been warning about with increasing urgency for years. The warnings had in fact gone all the way up the chain of command, even reaching Prime Minister Hassan Diab and President Michel Aoun. Yet the ammonium nitrate had not been removed, and no one in the densely populated surrounding areas was told to evacuate or even to stay away from windows and brace for impact.

The evening of Aug. 4 was stiflingly hot. The streets were quieter than usual. It was several months into the pandemic and about a year into a financial collapse that had already plunged most of the country into poverty and sent the currency into free fall. Lebanon’s economy, designed to function as a giant Ponzi scheme among the banks, the central bank and the government, had finally failed — as many economists had warned it would. To offset their losses, banks had frozen the money in depositors’ accounts and restricted withdrawals to an amount barely enough for daily necessities. This was an entirely illegal maneuver — a theft, in fact — but undertaken in collusion with the dons in government. Many Lebanese could no longer afford fuel, food or medicine, but all those things were in scarce supply anyway. Pharmacy shelves were bereft of goods, gas station queues were kilometers long, and, at night, streets and houses were pitch-black without electricity. This was the country whose capital city exploded.

This is no figure of speech. Beirut exploded. Once ignited, the ammonium nitrate released a blast force so great, it registered as a seismic event and was felt as far away as Cyprus. In the countless videos capturing the moment, the mushroom cloud billows up, and the shock wave surges across the city, pulverizing everything in its wake, until it reaches the person holding the camera. After this, the image is frenzied and tumbling, sometimes going abruptly dark. For those of us in the city that day lucky enough to survive, it felt like the apocalypse: your body shoved violently backward, the surrounding world shattering in an instant, and a roar so loud, it still makes me retch to remember.

Now, three years since the port explosion, the losses are well known: some 220 dead; more than 7,000 injured, many with long-term disabilities; about 70,000 homes destroyed and 300,000 people left homeless. Yet this litany sanitizes the extended horror, leaving out: the rescue and cleanup efforts left to ordinary citizens, the people with destroyed homes who couldn’t access their own money for repairs, the homeless who couldn’t afford to feed themselves, the hospitals that had too little medicine or electricity to treat the wounded, the people viciously beaten and detained during protests demanding justice. It leaves out how, last summer, the rotting grain left in the destroyed silos was left to burn for a month, so that again the city had to witness the sight of smoke pouring from the port. There’s also the severe psychological injury we’ve incurred, traceable through the staggering rise of psychiatric disorders over the past few years. And it leaves out perhaps the most painful truth: that the perpetrators of this atrocity have yet to answer for it.

The explosion has often been attributed to neglect. But neglect is a deliberate act made up of countless, smaller actions meant to ensure that neglect reigns, that nothing is done and that the truth is suppressed. The authorities have built a system in which there is no mechanism to hold them accountable. They have also used both legal and illegal means to block any substantive investigation into the explosion, including refusing to show up for interrogations and using the judiciary to file charges against Tarek Bitar, the judge tasked with investigating the case.

We’ve experienced many collective tragedies as a nation — from wars to invasions and sundry political assassinations — and always, it seems, the third anniversary marks the beginning of the long forgetting. During the first and second years, the horror is still close enough to stir the kind of public outrage that transcends personal grief — an outrage still true to the enormity of the crime, momentous enough to demand answers and to imagine that they might be forthcoming. But by the end of the third year, rage begins to tame into despair. We once more realize that this is our country, the only Lebanon we have ever known. One in which the powerful are never held to account and no justice is ever served.