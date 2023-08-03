The trouble with controversies such as the Fairfax County initiative to reduce parking is that everyone has a point — and from each individual’s position, theirs is the most important point. But after I read the July 30 Metro article on the recent conclave on the subject, “Parking reimagined as housing, climate fix,” it appeared that everyone seems to have been talking past each other. Sonya Breehey of the Coalition for Smarter Growth talked of acres of underused asphalt in Seven Corners and Baileys Crossroads, while Donna Jacobson of the Lafayette Village Community Association implied that townhouse parking lots in her (relatively isolated) community overflowed. Lynne Mulston of the Reston Citizens Association complained about insufficient Metro parking.