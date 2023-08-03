Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two years after the assassination of Haiti’s president triggered a spiral of mayhem, economic calamity and gang violence, there is a glimmer of hope for the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation. It arrives from the government of Kenya, which has offered to send 1,000 police officers and lead a multinational force that would help Haitian authorities restore a semblance of order.

The Kenyan proposal responds to an appeal by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who has taken stock of Haiti’s political turmoil and humanitarian meltdown and correctly concluded that the country’s suffering will only deepen without outside intervention. That has been apparent for months. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry asked last year for international military intervention, but until now Mr. Guterres had failed to find a nation willing to lead such a mission. Haiti’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the Kenyan initiative.

In a statement, the Kenyan government declared that its offer to send a force to Haiti reflects its solidarity “with persons of African descent across the world” and its “commitment to Pan Africanism.” Yet there is reason for skepticism in the bid by Kenya, which shares neither language nor direct history with Haiti and has struggled with its own domestic security problems.

Moreover, the legacy of past international interventions in Haiti offers little cause for optimism. It has included racism, sexual abuse and, in 2010, the introduction by U.N. peacekeepers of what became one of the world’s worst recent cholera epidemics, which killed thousands of Haitians.

It was partly that checkered history, in addition to the chaos that has seized the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, that dissuaded the United States and Canada from spearheading a stabilization mission. Neither President Biden nor Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wanted to assume the obvious risks that would accompany any boots-on-the-ground intervention in Haiti. Success is not assured, to put it mildly, and the physical danger would be acute for foreign police or soldiers who would confront Haitian gangs, as it has been for Haitian law enforcement.

Nonetheless, the moral justification for outside intervention has only become clearer since this board endorsed that course of action shortly after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was shot to death in July 2021 in a plot whose genesis and authors remain murky. It was apparent then, and remains so now, that the resulting power vacuum would devolve into pandemonium and that the victims would be ordinary Haitians.

Today, gangs are estimated to control 80 percent of Port-au-Prince, a city of well over 1 million inhabitants. The government is ineffectual, and the police are outgunned. Gang violence has erupted into shootouts in the capital and paralyzed economic life. Shops, gas stations and schools have been closed for long stretches.

Daily life has become terrifying and bloody for many Haitians. Gang-led kidnappings for ransom have blighted neighborhoods of the capital. Last week, an American nurse named Alix Dorsainvil, who works for a humanitarian group, was kidnapped along with her daughter. The worsening security situation prompted the U.S. Embassy to order the evacuation of nonessential staff; it also urged other Americans in the country to leave.

Haiti’s civil society, a network of nongovernmental organizations, is no match for the gangs’ lethal firepower. In fact, the only significant countervailing force that has arisen has been a campaign of vigilante violence that has targeted gang members and leaders: blood for blood.

In the absence of any homegrown force that can restore stability, let alone organize democratic elections, Haiti’s only realistic hope is outside intervention. For that to work, however, a number of things have to happen first, starting with approval of the mission by the U.N. Security Council. In addition, the 1,000 Kenyan police officers would need to be supplemented by personnel from other nations under U.N. auspices. A few, including Jamaica, have indicated they are willing to send personnel.

Any U.N. force deployed to Haiti would also need a carefully defined mandate. It should be primarily focused in the short term on the restoration of order and humanitarian relief, not on propping up Mr. Henry’s unpopular and unelected government. The force would also likely require significant firepower to combat Haitian gangs, more than most nations’ police generally can marshal on their own. That poses a challenge the United Nations will have to grapple with.

In the longer term, a peacekeeping mission should help create the conditions for democratic elections, last held in Haiti in 2016. Without national and local officials who enjoy political legitimacy, the country would have scant hope of regaining any durable stability and peace.