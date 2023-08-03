Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a general rule, you should be skeptical of apparently world-shaking scientific breakthroughs. Surprising, non-obvious initial results are often less likely to represent a genuine eureka moment than to signal an unusual sample, measurement error, problems with the study design, wishful thinking by the researchers when analyzing their data, or even outright fraud.

Of course, sometimes, the breakthroughs are real, so a proper skepticism must be tempered with a measured optimism about the possibility of human progress. That’s the balance I’ve been trying to maintain over the last week as I’ve followed what might just end up being one of the most exciting stories of our lifetimes: a pair of preprinted (not yet peer-reviewed) papers, which claim that material known as LK-99, synthesized in a Korean lab, can function as a room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor.

For the non-nerds in our readership, superconductors transmit electricity without losing a bunch of it along the way. That’s huge, given that about 5 percent of the electricity generated in the United States is lost in transmission, and more is wasted during use, for example, as the heat emitted by the laptop currently toasting my thighs.

Unfortunately, existing superconductors all require some combination of extremely low temperatures or very high pressures. A substance that could perform the same feat at a reasonable temperature, and something approaching normal pressure, could revolutionize “electronics, energy and transport” — just for starters.

Right now, people all over the world are currently trying to replicate LK-99, from top-flight research labs, to charmingly gung-ho amateurs, and you can follow their results almost in real time. Most likely, what all that effort will tell us, after a few weeks or months or perhaps a few years, is that the lab made a mistake, and LK-99 isn’t really a superconductor. And yet, this is perhaps the most important story to watch right now.

Not just because, if this does pan out, its impact will probably dwarf all the squabbling over the origins of covid, the trials of Donald Trump, and even mega-stories such as global warming (which superconductors could well help us address). And not just because waiting for the results offers all the excitement of playing a really big Powerball jackpot without having to pony up for a ticket. But because even if the very likely thing happens, and LK-99 is a bust, we’ll still have gotten an inspiring tutorial in how science is supposed to work: extraordinary claim is made, instructions are provided for replicating it, and many people try to do so.

It's a sharp contrast from the way things too often proceed, especially outside the physical sciences.

Readers might be familiar with the “replication crisis” that has been rocking social science for more than a decade, in which many results, some of them quite famous and widely cited, could not be replicated in trials by other researchers. It is possible that some of them were part of a somewhat-related problem with research fraud, but the larger problem lay in the scientific culture that produced them.

Studies in disciplines such as psychology often weren’t designed to prevent researchers from biasing the results, unconsciously or otherwise. But even well-done research can produce outlier results, and unfortunately, journals often select for especially interesting and surprising findings, which as earlier noted, means those less likely to pan out. Conversely, boring replications don’t do much for the journal, or the researcher’s career, so replications might not be attempted as often as they should have been, meaning bad results could persist for a long time.

Those disciplines are now trying — slowly and painfully — to correct the bad training and bad incentives that created his problem. But the consequences of failure are still with us. The next time you see a popular article or a PowerPoint slide claim that “studies show,” try finding the original research. Shockingly often, you will realize it hasn’t been replicated. So while social science still has some work to do, the rest of us also need to develop a more a healthy attitude toward scientific results.

During the pandemic, yards across the nation suddenly sprouted “In this house, we believe … science is real” signs. And fair enough: science is real, and you can watch it happening right now, with LK-99.

But it is not the science of those signs, which was a collection of statements the owners believe to be true, in the same way that they believe that Black Lives Matter, and that women’s rights are human rights. When translated into arguments about covid policy, that “science” often turned into a perfect inversion of a real scientific mind-set: an article of faith, a demand for unquestioning deference to credentialed experts. And, unfortunately, the conservative counterreaction was often less a useful corrective than a rejection of overconfident scientists in favor of gibberish-spouting randos.

