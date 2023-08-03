Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the July 27 Style article “Bones of contention”: Philadelphia’s Mütter Museum is a national treasure and an obligatory visit because it normalizes death and illness, which are essential parts of the human experience. That some seek to censor this is an indictment of societal prejudice toward everything that doesn’t meet a sanitized narrative of humanity that not only is false but also exists only to make us comfortable.

The remains on display at the Mütter remind us of our mortality and the fragility of our bodies, as well as the extent to which they’re an inextricable part of our experiences as human beings. If we are ever to be inclusive of disability, we must accept these as part of our lives.

The Mütter also teaches us the tragic history of illness before modern medical technology and antibiotics, showing us the effects of conditions that are nowadays rarely seen in the developed world. At a time of dangerous societal resistance to the human-made miracles of medicine, especially vaccines, it is essential that we keep teaching the importance of science in our health.

Victoria M. Rodríguez-Roldán, Baltimore

The writer is a disability justice advocate.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I fear that the Mütter Museum’s application for accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) is the driving force for unwarranted change to a 160-year-old museum.

As a retired conservator who has completed more than 30 museum assessments throughout the United States, I can assure you the Mütter is not a freak show. It remains one of the last vestiges of what museums once were. Visitors get to go back in time and look at artifacts and exhibits through the eyes of a 19th-century viewer. The Mütter is among my favorites.

The intention of federal legislation and AAM ethical standards to preserve human remains and other sensitive cultural artifacts is to be respected, but it can be misapplied. A parallel is the National Museum of Health and Medicine, founded in 1862. That museum, now in Silver Spring, was established to document Civil War combat injuries, the healing process through time and medical triage. Yes, there are human body parts, but, again, the collection is not a freak show. The museum offers a greater understanding of warfare, battlefield injuries and prosthetics technology. The exhibits in both museums can be grisly, but they educate as only physical specimens can.

I fear that well-intended ethical standards can be misapplied, destroying one of the last surviving examples of a 19th-century medical museum. The Mütter is itself an artifact worthy of preservation. The Mütter should drop its bid for accreditation if it requires significant changes to the museum or its collections. Maybe Philadelphia and the Mütter Museum will be happier without AAM interference.

Edward McManus, Washington