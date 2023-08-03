Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Megan isn’t so sure. As she points out, most flashy scientific breakthroughs tend toward the too-good-to-be-true. Still, she says, even if the replication attempts are a bust, we’ll have gotten “an inspiring tutorial in how science is supposed to work.”

Far more scientifically certain is the phenomenon of global warming, which has wreaked havoc on farming and farmers — including the husband of contributing columnist Kate Cohen.

Adam Greenberg has been a hay farmer for four decades, and in a good year on his Upstate New York farm — “what we used to call a normal year,” Kate ruefully notes — he might pull in 9,000 bales by August. This year, he has 2,000.

Kate writes that the collapse is because of the more frequent rain that climate change has spun their way; harvesting hay requires a few dry days in a row. But drought (such as last summer’s) is no good, either, producing less hay to harvest at all.

For Adam and his fellow farmers, Kate writes, things are only going to get worse. So do you pick a new crop? A new career?

Chaser: In 2019, the Editorial Board analyzed agriculture’s own contributions to climate change. The board concluded: “We have no idea yet how to feed the planet without frying it.”

A painful pandemic transformation

When the pandemic hit, author Angela Garbes was a perfectly in-control drinker of alcohol and occasional user of drugs.

But, sheltered at home, she gave up her professional work to take care of kids while her husband kept his union job. Things were fine at first — didn’t we all hold it together for a little bit? — but then things started slipping.

She writes in an essay that she felt as though she was “witnessing all the pleasure, color and creativity in my life bleed away slowly.” Eventually, her control over substances bled away, too.

Garbes’s essay, the latest in the Post Pandemic series on life after the coronavirus, is a painful, relatable look at one common way people coped through the pandemic. It’s also a hopeful diary of her journey to sobriety.

Garbes says she still feels “larval” as she learns to live without substances — a condition she blames, for example, for her accidental dousing of a platter of pupusas in Coca-Cola instead of hot sauce. But even mid-metamorphosis, she feels “more human than ever.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the substance abuse national hotline at 800-662-HELP (4357).

From the Editorial Board’s analysis of the “bizarre” decision to ding U.S. credit. The timing in particular perplexes the board, given the government’s recent resolution of the debt ceiling crisis, at least in the short term.

But the board urges people not to panic. Its editorial contains three takeaways from the downgrade, one of which is that it’s just not going to have much impact.

The rating change “didn’t say anything new,” the board writes, “and U.S. government debt is still an attractive investment.”

Chaser: Fitch’s move might be inconsequential, but it’s still a good spur for the United States to examine its long-term debt problem. The country could start with the Editorial Board’s many proposals.

More politics

Indictment 3, Day 2. Roll commentary:

Jennifer Rubin is focused once more on a particular bugbear, the prospective No Labels ticket. She writes that the latest charges against former president Donald Trump make the political group’s vow to offer Americans a “choice” even more “outlandish.” The 2024 stakes are as high as they’ve ever been, she says, so this is “no time to play dice” with a potential spoiler.

A favorite brewing defense of Trump’s alleged conspiracy is “What? So now we can’t talk and dream with our buddies anymore?” But Ruth Marcus wastes no time dismantling the idea that the First Amendment’s speech protections could get Trump out of this scrape. Nor does the indictment trample on your speech rights.

And Greg Sargent examines another defense that might have more legs: the argument that Trump was only acting on advice from his lawyer, with no corrupt intent. An expert Greg consulted explains why the strategy is savvy — but surmountable.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

A brand-new substance

Called accountability

Needs replicating

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!