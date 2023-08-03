Instead of feigning support, my father offered his honest concerns and emotions, and the liberating promise that he couldn’t stop me. “When I decided to immigrate to America, my parents begged me not to go. I didn’t listen to them then,” he said. At some point in life, he said, “everyone has to do something their parents don’t agree with.”
“But you’ll find out why I was right, very quickly!” he added, as if suddenly remembering he had been scolding me.
Decisions about our careers, relationships, living situations and other big life choices can become even more stressful when we clash with family or fear disappointing our loved ones. Fortunately, there are ways to make these arguments less hostile and more productive. After speaking with other 20-somethings navigating these tensions, I checked in with two experts: Stewart Friedman, professor emeritus of organizational psychology at the Wharton School and CEO of the Total Leadership consulting firm, and with Post advice columnist Sahaj Kaur Kohli, the therapist who created Brown Girl Therapy, the online mental health community for children of immigrants.
Among their best tips:
Own your values
Do some preparation before starting a conversation. Knowing how your decision aligns with your personal values will help you maintain confidence, even if your parents react negatively or try to change your mind.
Articulating personal values can take many forms, but in his coaching work, Friedman often has workshop participants create a “leadership vision” — essentially, a description of their ideal day, 15 years into the future. This exercise helps people articulate their desires and dreams.
A similar tactic helped 23-year-old recent graduate David Richards get clarity as he pursues a career in music amid parental pressure to follow a more stable path. After a therapist asked Richards to write a list of what he fundamentally values in life, he found the exercise “extremely impactful” and recommends it to other recent grads.
Friedman said many participants in his workshops share their leadership vision with their parents. Kohli encourages recent grads to find common ground with their parents and, when possible, to “be vulnerable. Consider sharing why you are making this choice, how it ties into values you’ve been taught by your parents.”
Combating guilt
Many of the recent grads I spoke with described feeling guilty after making a big decision without parental support. Kohli emphasizes that a strong grasp on your values can help insulate you against unwarranted guilt when making tough choices.
“Guilt is a warning sign that informs you about whether or not you are doing something wrong,” she told me. “It’s difficult when you don’t feel like you are doing something wrong, but you are absorbing your parents’ beliefs that you are. In this case, it’s especially important to get clarity on your values, and root into them. This can help you lovingly detach from what is expected of you.”
Don’t assume — ask and validate
Here’s some comforting news for anyone struggling with the weight of parental expectations: You’re likely wrong about at least some of it. Friedman said what parents expect is “usually less, and a little different” from what their children think parents expect of them.
Friedman encourages young people to directly ask about their parents’ expectations, instead of assuming what they are. He suggests the basic template, “Here’s what I think is important to you, Mom. Do I have it right?” Such phrasing demonstrates you value the other person’s thoughts, an attitude that goes a long way toward a productive conversation.
Cassandra Kruse, a 24-year-old pharmacy resident, finds that an empathetic attitude helps ease tensions with her family during this new phase of life. “For most of us, this is our parents’ first time encountering this situation and these emotions,” she told me. “Putting myself in the mind-set that we’re both figuring this out as we go helps me feel a little less combative.”
Sharing expectations can be productive if both parties acknowledge value in the others’ desires. After finding out that 26-year-old Ananya Tiwari secretly dropped out of a bachelor’s program she’d felt pressured into, her family didn’t force her to study for government exams — on the condition that Tiwari would not give up her education entirely. Tiwari agreed but responded with an expectation of her own: She would study where and what she wanted. Now, she’s living true to her values and interests while pursuing her PhD in climate change in Ireland.
Gather supporting evidence (and use it!)
If your family has fears or simply doesn’t understand your choice, Kohli said to “come prepared with information they can understand,” such as average salary data about a desired career path.
I did this, and it helped. When trying to convince my parents that I could handle living on my own, I worked to allay their fears for my physical safety, financial well-being and sense of connectedness to our family. I budgeted religiously, took safety precautions and kept communicating with my family throughout the move, even when we were angry.
As it turned out, the steps I took to persuade my parents ended up helping to prepare me for living alone for the first time.
Which taught me a broader lesson: Even if you can’t convince your family to get on board with your choice (in this instance, I never did!), engaging with their concerns and expectations can make you a more prepared and confident decision-maker.
