Don’t assume — ask and validate

Here’s some comforting news for anyone struggling with the weight of parental expectations: You’re likely wrong about at least some of it. Friedman said what parents expect is “usually less, and a little different” from what their children think parents expect of them.

Friedman encourages young people to directly ask about their parents’ expectations, instead of assuming what they are. He suggests the basic template, “Here’s what I think is important to you, Mom. Do I have it right?” Such phrasing demonstrates you value the other person’s thoughts, an attitude that goes a long way toward a productive conversation.

Cassandra Kruse, a 24-year-old pharmacy resident, finds that an empathetic attitude helps ease tensions with her family during this new phase of life. “For most of us, this is our parents’ first time encountering this situation and these emotions,” she told me. “Putting myself in the mind-set that we’re both figuring this out as we go helps me feel a little less combative.”